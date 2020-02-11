Homeless man sues L.A. over police use of Facebook pages

Advertisement

Rex Schellenberg said he was dismayed when he discovered that a police officer had shared information about him and other homeless people on Facebook.

“Tell them who we were and what we were doing. Our personal problems, ”said Schellenberg, 81, who has lived on the streets of the San Fernando Valley for years. “It’s like putting a goal on your back.”

Now, Schellenberg and his lawyer Carol Sobel are suing the city for a phenomenon that divided Angelenos: Facebook pages where residents of Valley complained about camps and other problems and shared their concerns with the police, including sometimes photos of people on the street.

In the trial, they accused the city of having authorized a police officer to target and harass Schellenberg with the help of these Facebook groups, sharing sensitive and sometimes erroneous information about him and his physical and mental state. The trial claims that online messages have led to harassment from Schellenberg police and that his van has been towed illegally.

City authorities did not immediately respond to the trial’s allegations. Rob Wilcox, spokesperson for City Atty. Mike Feuer, Monday said: “We will review the trial and we have no further comments at this time.”

The legal claims are linked to events that occurred before police were asked to stop participating in online groups, said Sobel, a civil rights lawyer who has repeatedly sued Los Angeles for the rights of homeless people. shelter.

Last year, LAPD agents were ordered to stop participating in Facebook pages such as “Crimebusters of West Hills and Woodland Hills” and “Homeless Transient Encampments of our West Valley”, amid complaints that comments have allegedly favored violence and harassment of people living on the streets.

An article published in August by a resident on one of the closed pages showed someone lying on a sidewalk, followed by comments such as “Have you tried a spray bottle?” And “Livestock products are affordable and effective too According to screenshots seen by the Los Angeles Times. This message appears to have been deleted later.

In another article a year earlier, a member urged residents concerned about people gathered in a park at night to “make them as uncomfortable as possible, I hope it will make them return wherever they come from” , according to emails obtained through a file requested by blogger Adrian Riskin.

At a community meeting in September, LAPD deputy head Jorge Rodriguez said he had ordered officers to stop posting to Facebook pages because the sites contained disturbing comments about the poisoning or the shooting . LAPD chief Michel Moore said his department’s reputation was at stake.

It was not the first time that such concerns had arisen: in 2018, homeless defenders filed a complaint with the state attorney general, claiming that these Facebook pages were disseminating private and potentially defamatory information about homeless people, making them more vulnerable to harassment. They appointed several LAPD officers active on the pages, including the chief officer and recent Los Angeles city council candidate Sean Dinse.

Many residents at the September meeting complained that the Facebook pages were unjustly defamed and said the police should stay involved, arguing that the pages had helped them to quickly contact security officials. A resident said it helped protect the community when Dinse could tell people that someone could be violent and should not be approached.

Both groups have published rules prohibiting comments by “vigilantes”, but page administrator Fern White “cannot detect all inappropriate statements as soon as they are made,” lawyer Michael Saltz said in an email. Last year.

Saltz also provided screenshots of stations where officers and residents had expressed sympathy or asked for help from homeless people in the area. He said that, in general, when group members shared photos of people on the street, “the purpose of these messages is to document certain activities to be passed on for evaluation and appropriate action.”

Most group members “are concerned about maintaining certain privacy guidelines” when dealing with homeless people, but “there is no expectation of privacy by anyone who is committing a crime or to break the law, “said Saltz.

New trial names Dinse as defendant, alleging that he released information about where Schellenberg was staying so residents could contact police, giving officers a “pretextual basis” to force him to move or seize His belongings.

Dinse also shared other information about the man: in a message from a few years ago included in the trial, Dinse said that Schellenberg had been evicted from his accommodation, probably due to “drug addiction / mental illness” . The trial declared that Schellenberg was not an addict and did not suffer from mental illness, “apart from the stress and ordinary trauma of living on the street”.

Schellenberg also accuses the agent of repeatedly targeting his van for improper towing, including a case that occurred weeks after someone posted an image of him on the Crimebusters page, according to the lawsuit.

Dinse declined to comment on the claims in the lawsuit, referring questions to the city prosecutor’s office. At the September meeting where community members fought over Facebook groups, the agent said he wanted to be on the pages to absorb information about what was happening on the streets and help residents.

Saltz did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the trial on Monday.

This is not the only case that Schellenberg has brought against the city: he sued Los Angeles more than a year ago, alleging that city workers violated his rights by seizing and destroying his property, including including laptop, bicycle and accommodation voucher. The city has denied its claims, claiming to have returned any property “not considered to be a danger to public health and safety”.