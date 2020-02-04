Homeland EPs on season 8 delays and how Carrie's fight is linked to Brody - plus, is that really the end?

Advertisement

The last mission of Carrie Mathison is about to start: Homeland starts the eighth and ultimate season this week. However, the decision to end the Showtime spy thriller was made years ago.

“The decision to end it after season eight was made after season five,” government producer Alex Gansa told TVLine again when Showtime extended it for a number of seasons. There is “a huge financial incentive to keep the present going,” he says. “The gift was very worthwhile for everyone. However, we did not need it to survive the greeting. “The last choice of words at the end of the eighth season concerned“ Talking to everyone ”, together with the collection stars Claire Danes (Carrie) and Mandy Patinkin (Saul). It helped that seasons 6 and 7 were filmed after a few seasons in South Africa and Berlin in the United States.

Then, however, extended delays in season 8 filming – Homeland may have been out of the air for almost two years when it returned at 9 / 8c on Sunday – “Season 7 seemed like a great time to end it. EP Howard Gordon says with a tired giggle. As the Danes were pregnant for a while, production was delayed, as Gansa noted. “Admission to Morocco was taking longer than expected and we weren’t ready to accomplish everything we needed in Morocco United States, and that required organizing another manufacturing workforce here, and that delayed us a few extra months. It is actually the season that is far from over. “

The eighth season is just the thing, and it continues the first season of Homeland: Carrie was satisfied Brody was a secret spy, and now some are convinced that she is one. “There’s a symmetry to this season,” Gordon teases, “by laying down the key season’s requirement that Brody’s patriotism was and is he a traitor? And this year it’s Carrie, after her long captivity and deprivation of her medication reappears, and individuals assume that she is actually not who she was and may even have loyalties based largely on her time in Russia. “And no, the connection to her former love” is not misplaced in their place, “he says.

However, the most important relationship in season 8 – and actually in your entire collection – is between Carrie and Saul, Gansa emphasizes. “Homeland was actually created as a meditation on the relationship between Saul and Carrie. That is, the mentor and the protégé … That is actually the heart of the eighth season. “Now Saul, the President’s nationwide security advisor, is recruiting Carrie to conclude a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, but it’s certainly not easy to switch between the two former employees. “There is a lot of stress between them,” Gansa admits. “There is a lot of faith, there is a lot of loyalty, but there is also a lot of struggle … And this story dissolves. The Carrie / Saul story actually dissolves in the last season.”

And that is definitely the last season, Gansa emphasizes: “I actually see it as the end of the e-book and as a breakup of this protégé-mentor relationship. In addition, since September 11, I have been saying one thing that has been crucial to the fight against terrorism in the past twenty years. That ends the story for me. “Gordon, however, is not so sure and believes that Gansa” could change his mind in the future at an unknown time. We are all story junkies. “And if the right story came along, he couldn’t rule out additional adventures for Carrie.

One factor they definitely haven’t achieved: trying to restart the Homeland franchise without Danes as Carrie, a la 24: Legacy, with Corey Hawkins advocating Kiefer Sutherland. “I think Carrie is home,” says Gordon. “It’s not the company.”

All right, Homeland followers, it’s your flip: what did you see last season?