Not everyone in Hollywood has fallen in love with the grand process of the House Dems recall process.

Trump supporter and Hollywood legend Jon Voight berated the Democrats ’dismissal case. The 81-year-old actor described the case, which is currently before the Republican Senate, “a disgrace to humanity.”

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday January 24, actor Ray Donovan expressed his revulsion at the latest efforts to remove President Donald Trump. The country had just finished listening to the four consecutive days of opening of the pleadings of the democratic directors against the president. Clearly, Voight, like the rest of the country, had had enough of Rep’s reputation. Schiff.

Voight’s almost two-minute speech to his skeptical colleagues on impeachment began with a call to the ideas of “truth” and “trust” on which America and the presidency were founded. “Let us remember what this house represents, this White House,” insisted Voight, adding “that it represents confidence and moral obligation”. It represents the security of the United States of America. “

Voight, of course, reminded his Republican colleagues to reconsider whether we have become so cynical as to assume that the office of the President has become a den of thieves, as the far left claims day after day. He urged the Americans to respect the president in whom they voted for the office and who they trusted.

“Now listen here to my fellow Americans, the president is in great danger from this radical leftist group,” said Voight, describing the pro-impeachment anti-Trump group led by figures like Schiff and representative Jerry Nadler. . . Voight refused to punch, declaring, “I say ‘radical’ because this group has nothing but dirty lies and a distortion of the major truths that have been written.”

The “truths” to which Voight refers include the inalienable and fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. The actor, a supporter of Trump administration policies, added that we got these “truths” “from President Trump”.

“And what does the left want to do?” He asked, “to bring down a glorious nation of God.”

“It is a shame for humanity and a shame for the people of the United States of America. It’s a crime, ”said Voight. He called the whole masquerade “dismissal to defeat the success of a nation”.

Voight then ended his speech with a prayer to protect the truth “from these cruel leftists.” He asked God to “get hold of this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump so that he can protect his legacy as one of our most great presidents. “

Voight was one of Trump’s first celebrity endorsers, telling Breitbart in 2016 that he admired how “honest” the candidate was. In May 2019, the actor called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” and was recently honored by the president of the National Medal of Arts.

