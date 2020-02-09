Hollywood and American films: definition of “cool” since the 1980s

Advertisement

Brad Pitt, director Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo Di Caprio at the premiere of Once upon a time in Hollywood in Berlin, August 1, 2019. (Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters)

It is when our reviewer as a boy in the Soviet Union got his first taste of American films. He has been on a tour for the past 35 years.

The rousing miracle

Say “Hasta la Vista, Baby” or “May the Force be with you” to a person under the age of 40 anywhere in the world, and the recognition, maybe even the bond, is instant. Neither expression is English – not exactly – but both are American, launched by visionary storytellers, performers and film studios with no official quotas or mandates.

Thanks to these keywords and a so-called video recorder, I saw an American. My friend’s mother brought this strange device from Poland, which in 1987 was as far west as could have been from the Soviet Union. The man’s carefree grin shone through the barbed trace lines of the screen and into our imaginations. “I can’t sit here while I’m not going anywhere,” Patti LaBelle sang as he drove down a street of endless palm trees and flashing designer labels, confused when we found ourselves in this sparkling city where people smiled for no apparent reason , His name was Eddie Murphy, an actor who played a Detroit policeman – transported in his own way to the American dream factory.

This was more than a whole generation after David Riesman wrote “The Nylon War”, a satirical essay in which he introduced himself to bombing the Eastern Bloc not with explosives, but with nylon stockings, toasters, radios, washing machines and jeeps it is “Operation Abundance”. Hollywood studios made it even easier – they filmed it in Technicolor and showed it to the rest of the world. Over the coming decades, the CIA promoted films that emphasized (and sometimes interfered with) the strength and military advantage of the United States. Top Gun, the legendary action glam blockbuster that made Tom Cruise an international star. how is Top Gun: Maverick, expected to be released in June. For the lower dollar, producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer received hardware such as fighter jets and other aircraft. In return, Pentagon officials had to revise the script line by line and completely redesign the plot to fit their vision of a state-of-the-art U.S. Navy that could be used anywhere. “Top Gun was a military propaganda film made as an MTV music video, a delicious form of escapism,” says Art Tavana. As a child, Tavana, an Iranian-born cultural critic and former Playboy author, spent two years in a German refugee camp before immigrating to the United States. “Tom Cruise was the American man’s ideal after Vietnam – invincible, confident, sexy and rebellious.”

In the Soviet Union, the Jejune morale and the pyrotechnic violence of Chuck Norris, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger particularly addressed young boys. But the films that hit the Marxist order the worst offered an almost transparent simulacrum of American comedies, buddy cop films and even dramas that I pirated VHS tapes at the age of 8 against the Soviet Union. At least 5,000 were illegally dubbed by a single linguist, Leonid Volodarsky, who translated all lines of dialogue for all characters while their English was still heard in the background. Volodarsky had drawn long vowels to get the timing right and had become a cult figure in post-Soviet space with his nasal voice. He told us the West when we crouched in front of our grainy screens and saw Lethal Weapon and Beverly Hills Cop for 48 hours. For an eight-year-old Soviet child, there was no greater danger than noticing a scene in Police College 2 of a Russian profanity sprayed on an American phone booth. Conversely, everything about Ivan Drago in Rocky IV was an absurd cunning from his name to his unimaginable high-tech education. But we didn’t care about Volodarsky’s translation of “I have to break you” and we mimicked Lundgren’s famous line the way he’d put it – in the same broken English with a Russian accent.

But Beverly Hills Cop was inimitable. The producer Don Simpson, who designed it as a more traditional action film entitled Beverly Drive, initially considered Mickey Rourke, Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone to be the main actors. When Stallone joined the role, the actor started making further changes to the story. “I rewrote the script to match my best performance and when I finished it looked like the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan on the Normandy beaches,” Stallone announced years later. “Needless to say they threw me and my script out of the office and the rest is history.”

The film was rewritten, this time for Eddie Murphy, who, as Richard Schickel of Time put it, “exudes the cheeky, high-spirited charm that has been missing on the screen since Cagney.” He fired at will and improvised a number of lines and scenes, including the banana spread. We didn’t understand all of the jokes, but thanks to his spontaneous laugh we knew when he was joking, which was almost always the case even when in danger. His catchphrase, “Trust me!” Had no colloquial equivalent in Soviet Russian, but it created a wave of optimism that was typical of Hollywood – sunny, ruthless, and puzzling.

The KGB censors knew of course from the tapes. “So it was not uncommon for some government-approved (and heavily cleaned-up) Hollywood films to be shown in local cinemas,” said Elmar Hashimov, who emigrated from the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States. Even the godfather would “find his way to one of the two central state television channels that broadcast to all 15 republics.”

After his debut at the Moscow Film Festival in 1983, Tootsie was another official movie house purchase. But when the Soviet audience finally saw it, Dustin Hoffman’s cross-dressing cases were lost for them – they were too busy counting the rooms in an apartment of a supposedly fighting actor who was classified as “desperate and unemployed” , Could people live? like that in America? they asked, watching Hoffman roam the streets of Manhattan and, with obvious indifference, walk past huge piles of fresh vegetables and citrus fruits.

As for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a film that I saw as a teenager and that already lives in Brooklyn, a world away from the lush suburban opulence that the film shows. The Soviet censors may have noticed capitalist overtones quickly. Director John Hughes, a reaganite, insisted that joy in itself is a function of individualism: Ferris, carefree and free, always had a good time. His sister followed the rules and was miserable.

Another risk taker that may have been noticed was Tom Cruise, this time as Joel in Paul Brikman’s Risky Business, who played a high school student who learns capitalism by founding a brothel from his parents’ upscale suburban home. His scandalous sexuality was enough to get it banned in the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, New York Times critic Janet Maslin argued that “it would be difficult to find a film whose heroic problems affect the whole world less.” Maslin might have secretly wished that the picture ended as Brickman originally intended. Princeton rejects Joel: a critique of capitalism that would integrate the film into the KGB’s information apparatus. However, the producers insisted on an optimistic result. Despite initial protests, Brickman later admitted that the studio cut was at least better: Joel can live out his erotic fantasies and go to an Ivy League school.

Other dramas and satires have been classified as acceptable left by the authorities. If director Paul Verhoeven is believed to be a useful idiot, the censorship may have assumed that Robocop’s mockery about the Reagan era consumerism would help cool proletarian values ​​again. This Detroit policeman stayed in Detroit and became a real robot. His film name was Murphy – another clever reversal. But the propaganda impulse failed. The subtleties of Verhoeven’s criticism did not lead to late Soviet fatalism. Without a political wave or nod, the film achieved an effect that was opposite to what the censors intended. It was a brilliant advertisement for the American abundance: even in criminal, dystopian Detroit, a police officer did not have to accept bribes to live in a house full of televisions and devices. Shielded from the cynicism of Soviet adulthood, children saw something amazing too: Robocop’s partner, a spunky blonde, defeated bad guys while chewing gum and blowing delicious bubbles. How American! We saw an open smile and sparkling skyscrapers, elegant cars and breathtaking animatronic effects that could never have been created in the state-owned Mosvideofilm studios.

A decade before he brought dinosaurs back to life, Steven Spielberg made ET where Elliott, a boy the same age as my friends and I, had his own room while his teenage brother was practicing parking a station wagon – it was the biggest car we had never seen. “There has never been a more exciting time to be alive,” said Ronald Reagan in his 1986 State of the Union address, “a time of rousing wonder and heroic success.” Future, in which the young Michael J Fox, boyish and dressed in leather, drove on a skateboard, played rock and roll on an electric guitar and kissed the prettiest girl in school right in front of the headmaster. “We don’t need roads where we go,” says Doc, the inventor of the time machine, and together they start in a DeLorean that turns into a flying jet boat.

At the end of his life, Count Lew Tolstoy watched in astonishment as the Lumière camera turned light into moving pictures. He called it “the ticking machine like a human hurricane”. For us, the films themselves were the time machine. In our raw, prefabricated rooms, we saw the future – not that of modernist banners and endless five-year promises, but a true future – that was realized by the West and projected into our dreams.

The malaise

“As we all know, the film business has changed on all fronts in the past 20 years,” wrote Martin Scorsese in a rare appearance in the New York Times’ opinion section. “When the Hollywood studio system was alive, the tension between the artists and the people running the business was constant and intense, but it was a productive tension that brought us some of the greatest films ever made. “

To understand this change, one has to fall back on Star Wars, which has paired groundbreaking visual effects with structured Homeric storytelling. At the heart of the galactic expanses and traveling at the speed of light were ancient legends about leaving the house for something bigger, making difficult decisions, and fighting tyranny. The Indiana Jones franchise, another cavalry by Lucas-Spielberg blockbusters, followed the same recipe. Harrison Ford played Dr. Henry Jones, a romantic scientist with a thirst for adventure – an 80s version of Carry Grant in “Bring Up Baby”: gracefully masculine, with just the right soup from comedic Klutz. Without any political dogmas, such heroes made individual decisions. Whether in space or under Egyptian tombs, their distant quests were full of airy optimism and old Hollywood glamor in love. They sounded very American when they crossed borders and cultural borders.

The end of the millennium marked the turning point with The Matrix, American Beauty and cult hits like Fight Club, The Limey and Eyes Wide Shut, a dark hypnotic dream that would be Stanley Kubrick’s last directorial project. It was also the last time that Tom Cruise appeared in a film that sent top gun-like shivers across the world. His star power probably waned in 2005 when, divorced from his Eyes Wide Shut partner Nicole Kidman and no longer with his Vanilla Sky partner Penélope Cruz, he appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and jumped up and down on her couch Loved his new wife, then 27-year-old actress Katie Holmes. It was also the year that Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the last and most open of the Star Wars prequels, was met with mockery and mixed reviews. “When was the last time a Star Wars film was viewed as a work of art and a popular marketing tool for entertainment media?” Tavana asks. “Answer: 1980.”

By the end of the 20th century, Hollywood films had stumbled into the post-moviefone era with visual effects. For a great spectacle, industrial-grade machines and animatronics were no longer required – complex graphics could be modeled, rendered and animated on computer workstations. The first film in the Matrix series would be the last Hollywood film that delivers the real wow factor. A film about the dependence of humans on machines, the meta-cinema par excellence: Despite red pill aphorisms and other philosophical truisms, its commercial success depended on bits and pixels. But the complex 360-degree camera effects that were considered revolutionary at the time would soon look strange and even weird.

Conversely, when he appeared as a crouching tiger in 2000, Hidden Dragon was a sensation – not because of his anti-gravity swordplay, but because he brought Chinese folklore to modern filmmaking. The film, directed by Ang Lee, was a joint production by Sony, Columbia and state-owned Chinese studios. It was primarily aimed at western audiences, but ran with subtitles. His mystical characters, Wundang swordsmen of centuries past, spoke Mandarin. The film’s success lay in its unique kind of fable – its traditional myth, its music and its stylized drama. The magic worked: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Film. It has been recognized as the best foreign film and brought in more than $ 213 million worldwide.

Terminator: Judgment Day was perhaps the only all-American blockbuster of the early 1990s – his John Connor, a more edgy version of Marty McFly and Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a robot that was sent back from the future just to assimilate American idioms, like Schwarzenegger himself had done it a generation earlier. Hollywood’s last major achievement of the century was Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan (1998). The opening in 15 minutes, in which American GIs storm the Normandy beaches, German bullets and mortars tear them apart, was one of the most intense and cinematic in film history. But it is the quiet end of the film (not part of Robert Rodat’s original script) that embodies the highest expression of American idiom: Decades after the war, frail private man James Ryan returns to the scene of the slaughter with his whole family. The beach is now an American cemetery in Normandy with endless crosses and stars of David. Ryan is overwhelmed with emotion and turns to his wife, children, and grandchildren, but when he finally speaks, it is not about heroism or honor or defeating the Nazis. He just says, “Tell me I’ve had a good life.” The men who saved him killed and died to win peace – the good life, the pursuit of happiness.

For the rest of the decade, Hollywood would be marooned at sea (Titanic) and in space (Armageddon) before entering the Marvel and DC universes of the 2000s with an even higher budget. The superhero films would generate random wins because they were eye-catching, fast-paced, and sufficiently anodyne to satisfy the fastest growing film market: China. Unlike, for example, the award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, whose Chinese cut was without allusions to Freddie Mercury’s homosexuality, superhero films were stripped of every daring American note to appease the communist censors. “They are sequels in the name, but they are mental remakes,” Scorsese writes in his article in The Times, “and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any different.”

But the profit alone had no forward-looking influence. Sholay, India’s 1975 version of American action adventure westerns, had the longest movie release and was one of the best-selling films of all time. And although this Bollywood gem has only received criticism, it is unclear how many people outside of India, China, and the former Soviet Union have heard of it, let alone speak its testimony. The further Hollywood pictures are from their dream factory, the less they seem to be tempting. The best-selling novelist and film critic Bret Easton Ellis, who wrote the cult classics Less Than Zero, American Psycho and Glamorama, described Los Angeles as “the most creative place to suspect something. And I lived in London and Paris. There is a feeling of possibility, of freedom. “

So it’s no coincidence that some of the more permanent Hollywood hits aren’t far from where they came from. It’s hard to imagine that two actors differ more than Mel Gibson and Danny Glover – one wrote and directed The Passion of Christ, the other testified before Congress to plead for reparations for African American descendants. But in 1987, they were the deadliest weapon of the LAPD – Martin Riggs, a Vietnam veterinarian who was in shock, and Roger Murtaugh, a family man who can’t wait to pull out of the police force. “I’m too old for this sh-” was Murtaugh’s slogan of several years. That is until the last sequel in 1998, when the two partners were confronted with a Chinese triad gangster – a deadly kung fu master who was brilliantly portrayed by Jet Lee on his American debut. Riggs and Murtaugh defeat the villain, of course, but this time both admit to being “too old for this shit” as if they wanted to anticipate the mess of politics that Hollywood is on its heels.

This crucial social drama prevailed in 2000 when American Beauty, a film about a sexually frustrated suburban father (Kevin Spacey) who fell in love with his daughter’s high school friend, won Best Film and virtually every other Oscar, including Best Director , Best actor, best original screenplay and best camera. We dared to take a closer look at what the slogan under the surface of consumer goods and luxury SUVs was like, in what was supposed to be a real American middle class – miserable, hopelessly youthful and looking for escape.

But as the smoke of reflexive praise and frenzied Oscar publicity subsided, this Jamaican attitude to the American family revealed more about the ideological blinkers of the film critics than about the film itself: a representation of a very American kind of boredom in director Sam Mendes’ tone, picture style , Lester Burnham, who was fired from his job as an advertiser, is obsessed with a teenage girl because he is bored. Her neighbor, Colonel Frank Fitts – a Freudian pie of a locked-up gay man who takes his son Ricky out by force – is retired and bored. Burnham’s wife Carolyn (an amazing feat by Annette Bening) has an affair with the local “king of real estate” because she too is bored. Her daughter Jane is alternately bored and bored and wallows in a foggy discomfort between school, cheerleading practice and her lavish home. The crime novelist Dennis Lehane, author of Mystic River, who himself was to be converted into an Oscar-winning picture, would later speak in Henry James’ novel about the deeper meaning of the broken bowl: “You are rich.” Just get another bowl! “In fact, the only interesting character in American Beauty is the son of Colonel Ricky, a sensitive loner at school who takes drugs – not because he films dead birds and windswept garbage with his camcorder, but because he did. A real hobby , He found meaning in the midst of discomfort, his own pursuit of happiness.

This boredom, which is at the heart of our mismanaging success, would worry mainstream critics in the 1990s and early 2000s. They saw a failure of capitalism and consumer society. Others saw it differently, including Sam Medes himself, who later admitted that the film may have received inappropriate praise when it was first released. He wasn’t alone: ​​In 2005, Premiere magazine called him one of the 20 “most overrated films of all time”. That is not to say that Hollywood cinema should be unfoundedly optimistic or sentimental. All the President’s Men was arguably one of the most anti-establishment Hollywood films ever made. But chaotic democracy, guerrilla policy and the free press it portrayed were seen as strengths rather than weaknesses: a corrupt American president had been overthrown, but our institutions persisted. The true American beauty seemed to escape its own characters: the almost infinite range of aesthetic and contemplative possibilities that inspired the drive to self-fulfillment.

It would return 20 years later in the form of a clown.

The genesis

“Look, I like you, Arthur. A lot of the guys here think you’re a freak. But I like you. I don’t even know why I like you. I mean, you don’t say much. It’s probably such a stupid laugh. It always brings me. Kill me.”

These words are of course aimed at Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill clown who is spread across the globe like an anarchic fire due to his violent laugh and his crazy grace, making Joker the highest-ranking feature film of all time. Arthur tugs at his mouth while applying make-up, and a shudder of discovery pulls audiences from North America via South Korea to Mexico and Japan. Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips have turned a comic villain into a one-man theater of shame, terror and liberation – or, as Phoenix himself said, “the freedom to create something unidentifiable”.

Before Fleck accidentally publishes his clown orgy in Gotham, he confronts three types of Wall Street with a subway. They mock a young woman and then turn him on. The restless cheerfulness gets angry when Fleck shoots all three men and executes the last one up close on a subway platform. Then he runs away from the murder scene and escapes into the streets above via a dirty tunnel that is reminiscent of a Central Park. Nobody is after him, except maybe his former self – Arthur Fleck is dying, Joker is in his labor pains. He runs into a rancid public bathroom to catch his breath, but something has moved within him, a new awareness: his limbs are loosening; Hildur Guðnadóttir’s brilliant score stretches the cello into deep, baroque melancholy and begins the most haunting dance ever performed in modern cinema. The camera swirls with Phoenix in a slow, careful ballet as he turns Fleck’s lifelong agony into pure artistic rapture.

“I think for Joker it’s part of him that wants to show up,” Phoenix said of his creation, adding later: “I’ve never had an experience like this. The more unpredictable and relaxed we left it, the more exciting was it. “

However, the film is not just a placeholder for Phoenix ‘performance. Arthur is initially released when HaHa releases him for bringing a loaded gun to a children’s ward in a hospital. He’s wearing an oversized lab coat and clown makeup, his hair is frizzy and green. On a ukulele he plays “When you are happy and you know it”. Terminally ill children, some wheelchair-bound and hairless, sing and stomp along – until a 38 mm nosepiece revolves out of his pants. No dramatic scene has mocked death so brazenly, not since Hamlet picked up Yorick’s skull and said to the gravedigger: “Let her paint an inch thick, she must do this favor; make her laugh at it.”

Joker would plunge into our dreams and win the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The audience got up and applauded for eight minutes when Phoenix’s name appeared on the screen. Despite the pressure from dealers and Chinese dealers and the warning that the film would encourage violence, Todd Phillips held on to Joker’s catastrophic imagination and it paid off:

“Joker didn’t need a penny from China to travel toward $ 900 million and probably over / under $ 975 million,” wrote Scott Mendelson in Forbes. “Without China, Joker’s expected total of $ 975 million will be above Captain Marvel, Aquaman and the Spider-Man sequel.”

To date, the film has grossed $ 1,070 worldwide, making it the first R-rated film to cross the billion dollar mark. Both Taxi Driver and King of Comedy, the masterpieces by Scorsese that inspired the film, were the starting points for something new, an origin story that broke with their increasingly stale comic tropes. A film made for less than $ 70 million, with no previous CGI or superhero powers, would encourage a pilgrimage of tourists to the baptized Joker stairs, a steep expressionist street climb in the Bronx that was characterized by the joker’s convulsive dance and is immortalized in the official movie poster. Joker is a miracle that shows no signs of fading, and 50 years later, Joaquin Phoenix will still dance, even if there are no films left.

The film is not without its flaws – it is not a film – and Phillips’ decision to depart from the DC universe has caused trouble for Comic-Diehards. Her dismay left the film’s tomatometer rating at 69 percent despite eleven Oscar nominations. Likewise, the lack of a backstory to Dark Night’s Joker – Heath Ledger’s scorching performance that put the Joker on the map as an independent character – deepened the villain’s enigma in the 2008 version: that no one knew who he was or where he came from nihilism arise even more creepy.

“Joker was fantastic, but I think the look and sound of a movie is far more attractive than a character study,” says Art Tavana. “I don’t care about film critics in big magazines.”

But it was those critics of the big magazines whose reactions uncovered a new kind of divergence – the increasing schism between everyday cinema-goers, pure audiovisual aesthetics of Tavana’s variety, criticism of history or character, or even action critics and mainstream critics, who were slowed down ideologically to the resurgence American culture and entertainment.

Richard Brody, part of this third, more insidious caste, begins his New York New York review by describing Joker as “an experience of rare, numbing emptiness”. Then, in a bizarre twist, he shoots Bernhard Goetz, who in 1984 shot four young black men on a New York City subway and the Central Park Five (the subject of Ava Duvernay’s 2019 Netflix series, if you see us) five colored youths wrongly charged with rape and murder. Even though none of the killings of the film are of different races, Brody suggests that “Joker” is a heavily racist film. He spends the rest of the review condemning the filmmakers for not joining his anti-racist crusade.

“Es ist eine Erinnerung an die Erschießung von Bernhard Goetz im Jahr 1984 von vier Teenagern in einer U-Bahn, die ihn ausrauben wollten”, schreibt Brody. „Es waren vier schwarze Teenager, und Goetz machte nach seiner Verhaftung rassistische Bemerkungen. In “Joker” tüncht der Regisseur Todd Phillips (der das Drehbuch mit Scott Silver geschrieben hat) Goetz ‘Angriff, beseitigt jedes rassistische Motiv und verwandelt ihn in einen Akt der Selbstverteidigung, der außer Kontrolle geraten ist. “

Ähnlich lautete die Pointe in einem Wochenendaktualisierungs-Sketch von Saturday Night Live, einem satirischen Jingle über Joker und Martin Scorseses Iren, Melissa Villaseñor, die den Refrain „White Male Rage!“ Sang. Jeff Yang machte währenddessen keinen Scherz, als er schrieb Für CNN nannte er Joker “eine politische Parabel für unsere Zeit” und erklärte, dass “die wahre Natur des Appells” in der “heimtückischen Bestätigung des Ressentiments der weißen Männer besteht, das dazu beigetragen hat, Präsident Trump an die Macht zu bringen”.

“Ich bin nicht politisch”, erinnert sich Joker an seine zukünftigen Exegeten, als Maury, gespielt von Robert DeNiro, fragt, ob er in den Straßenprotest verwickelt ist. „Ich möchte nur Leute zum Lachen bringen.“ Jedes krankhafte Grinsen und jede Geste ist ein Cri de Coeur: Nicht alles dreht sich um Politik, wie viele müssen sterben, bevor Sie das endlich sehen?

“Warum Joker eine klar umrissene Politik haben muss, egal ob rassistisch oder auf andere Weise”, war Thomas Chatterton Williams, Autor von Self Portrait in Black and White, ebenfalls enttäuscht: “Wir riskieren, die subtilen und verstörenden Freuden der Mehrdeutigkeit zu zerstören – moralisch, ästhetisch, mimetisch und ansonsten – indem ich darauf bestehe. “

Die Drei-Wege-Trennung war ebenso offensichtlich in den Reaktionen auf Es war einmal in Hollywood, Quintin Tarantinos wunderschöne, sorgfältig überarbeitete Komödie über das goldene Zeitalter von Tinseltown. Tarantino hat die Traumfabrik lange Zeit als Thema in Bildern wie Pulp Fiction und Jackie Brown umrundet. In Es war einmal in Hollywood gibt er endlich nach, indem er einen Autorenfilm dreht, der reine Hollywood-Fantasie ist: ahistorisch, übertrieben, hysterisch gewalttätig – mit anderen Worten, purer Spaß, purer Tarantino.

“Es war ein ästhetisches Fest”, sinniert Tavana. “Wie Joan Didion auf Säure und Alkohol zu lesen.” Der Filmautor Peter Avellino sah es mindestens sechs Mal in den Kinos in Hollywood und nannte es später “die Tarantino-Version von Fellinis Amarcord, mit seiner eigenen Geschichte, wie das Leben aussah, ob es wirklich geschah oder auch nicht, gefiltert durch all diese Filme, Fernsehsendungen und halb erinnerten Tagträume von Werbetafeln, die nie wieder gesehen wurden. . . . Es ist so nah an der puren Freude wie jeder Film, den ich seit langer Zeit gesehen habe. “

Das Publikum war mittlerweile in Scharen für die mit Stars besetzte Besetzung, und wer könnte es ihnen verübeln? Leonardo DiCaprio improvisiert einige bravouröse Szenen, einschließlich eines Zusammenbruchs in seinem Trailer, und liefert damit die wohl beste Leistung seiner Karriere. Margot Robbie ist Sharon Tate verkörpert. Und dann ist da noch der genial untertriebene Brad Pitt, der auf das Dach klettert, um eine kaputte Antenne zu reparieren, und “in der hellen Sonne” und “sein Hemd auszieht”, schreibt Caitlin Flannigan. “Himmel, hilf uns.”

Aber die Manqué-Revolutionäre der 60er Jahre, die jetzt als Kritiker verkleidet waren, sahen zusammen mit ihren aufgeweckten Untergebenen etwas merkwürdig anderes. Ein Kritiker des Guardian erklärte, warum es an der Zeit ist, Quentin Tarantino abzusagen: „Was auch immer die Vorzüge seines neuen Films sind, Tarantinos Filme haben sich in extremer Gewalt gegen weibliche Charaktere gezeigt.“ Zwei Autoren des Time-Magazins zählten sogar jede Zeile in jedem Quentin Tarantino-Film, um zu sehen, wie oft Frauen sprechen. “Die Ergebnisse werden in Diagrammen zusammengefasst.

“Tarantino’s love letter to a lost cinematic age is one that, seemingly without awareness, celebrates white-male stardom (and behind-the scenes command) at the expense of everyone else,” Brody wrote in his New Yorker review. “Tarantino voids those artifacts of substance — of political protest, social conflict, any sense of changing mores.”

Despite its lasting appeal with the aesthetes, if Sam Mendes had made American Beauty in 2020, the ideologues would no doubt skewer it as another expression of “white male rage.” Instead, Mendes returned 20 years later with 1917, a Great War drama that makes the biggest case yet for watching movies on the big screen. With two interpolated long-takes, Mendes, along with cinematographer Roger Deakins and editor Lee Smith, introduce long-sequence filming — a sophisticated form of continuous narrative shot perfected by Russian director Alexander Sokurov — into a $100 million Hollywood war epic. The result is what Bret Easton Ellis called “peak cinema 2019. When you arrive here in the film’s final movement you’re thrilled and moved in equal measure,” Ellis tweeted, adding, “see it in a theater.”

1917 is a story of two baby-faced soldiers, Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay), ordered across enemy lines to warn another regiment about an imminent German ambush that could kill thousands of British troops. Their life-and-death mission is fictional. But the dedicatee of the picture, Lance Corporal Alfred H. Mendes, a decorated World War I veteran and the filmmaker’s grandfather, did run messages and rescued the wounded in the Battle of Passchendaele. The film’s principal action is also informed by Operation Alberich, a series of tactical retreats by the German forces that wrought confusion on the British side. Unlike the opening minutes of Saving Private Ryan, Mendes’s war is not nearly as gory, but the incubus of slaughter hovers over every scene: Gunfire and explosions convey the dread of unknowing we see on soldiers’ faces.

But to a jaded ideologue, it’s all a sham. In her review in the New York Times, Manohla Dargis described the film as “grandstanding,” a “carefully organized and sanitized war picture from Sam Mendes that turns one of the most catastrophic episodes in modern times into an exercise in preening showmanship.” Dargis charges Mendes with avoiding any criticism of the war, concluding that “the longer this amazing race continues, the more it resembles an obstacle course by way of an Indiana Jones–style adventure, complete with a showstopping plane crash and battlefield sprint.”

New York Times writer Thomas Gibbons-Neff, who served as a rifleman with the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan, replied to Brody’s review, posting on Twitter: “I’ve talked to several of my friends who have been in combat, dealt with the wounded and dead, and walked away from 1917 deeply moved, and connected to, the scenes you call ‘tasteless’.”

As the 92nd Academy Awards approach, ideologues may for the moment preside over the critical mainstream, with aesthetes nibbling at the margins. But audiences all over the world, perhaps more than ever, are craving American movies. Already sequels to Beverly Hills Cop, Matrix, 48 Hours, Top Gun, and other mega-franchises are in various stages of development. The dream factory is a mirage, but the extraordinary power of American imagination is real. And it continues to set trends, invent new forms of entertainment, and define the meaning of “cool” for the rest of the world.

