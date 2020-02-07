Holly Marie Combs claps again: she is accused of not sending love to Shannen Doherty in a cancer fight

Advertisement

Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty’s “Charmed” co-star, explains why you haven’t seen her lovingly tweet the star after presenting her heartbreaking prognosis for most cancers.

When Shannen DohertyThe charming co-stars shared their love with the actress after uncovering her prediction for most breast cancers. Contemporary followers found that one of the many Halliwell sisters had left no honor: Holly Marie Combs, The 46-year-old actress gently reminds her that something that isn’t online in no way implies that it didn’t happen. “Let’s clarify one factor. I don’t use social media to send messages to people I’ve identified for 30 years,” Holly tweeted on February 7. But I don’t. “Minutes later, Holly released a video of a cute kitten titled” This. Because Twitter is full of idiots. “

Holly uses Twitter almost entirely to promote environmental activities and to reveal the phrase about causes that are dear to her coronary artery and are expensive. She doesn’t seem to be energetic on Instagram. Holly starred with Shannen (48) in Charmed and presented three sisters with paranormal powers for three seasons. Shannen left the present and was changed by her “half sister”, performed by Rose McGowan, Rose, 46, tweeted after Shannen’s information was released, “I want you to have peace and energy on your journey. You are an inspiration to so many.” Alyssa Milano, 47, another sister of Charmed, posted a beautiful picture of Shannon on Instagram titled “Hold on tight to my heart, @theshando 🙏”.

During an interview on February 4 about Good Morning America, Shannen said in tears that most breast cancers that went into remission in 2017 had returned. This time it was level 4 and terminal. The actress gagged again when she declared that she was “petrified” for what is true in the long run. “I don’t think I’ve processed it,” Shannen informed GMA Amy Rohbach, a breast cancer survivor. “It’s a bitter capsule to swallow. There are days when I say … why me? But then I go … nice, why not me? Who else deserves it? None of us do. I would say my first answer is always how will I inform my mother and husband? “

She revealed that she filmed your entire reboot of the BH90210, knowing that she was sick and that she was only informed about the co-star Brian Austin inexperienced about their forecast. So far, she has kept the information calm and said that she wanted to learn about the story of her well-being because her forecast was discussed in an authorized paperwork from an independent lawsuit.