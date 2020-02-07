Advertisement

While the season of love is in the air, the most popular couples from Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fly to an exotic place to spend a vacation together. Deepika shared it on Friday by posting pictures of her passports. The ‘Chhapaak’ actor shared moments on Instagram with a title that reads, “His & Hers … #vacation”

The frame shows two associated passports. Their goal is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon tell their fans about the same thing.

Deepika and Ranveer went on the thread on November 14, 2018 in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, while the next day a Sindhi wedding was organized, in which both the duo’s narrow-minded relatives attended.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor most recently starred in Meghna Gulzar’s director “Chhapaak” will appear in his upcoming sports drama “83” alongside Ranveer Singh, in which she will play the role of Romi Bhatia wife of Kapil Dev. The film will be released on April 10, 2020.

