Friends and relatives of the murdered Brazilian politician Marielle Franco demand answers after the police in northeastern Brazil have shot Adriano da Nóbrega, a notorious killer whose group of contractors is suspected of being involved in the attack.

Nóbrega, a former police captain of the special forces unit, was also closely linked to the family of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Nóbrega was killed by the police on Sunday in the state of Bahia where he was on the run.

“Who won through the death of ex-special forces captain Adriano Nóbrega?” Franco’s widow Monica Benicio tweeted.

Franco’s left-wing PSOL party said Nóbrega was a “key piece” in discovering who ordered Franco’s murder and called for a thorough investigation. “Witnesses extinction? Another attempt to hinder the judiciary? Who ordered to kill our companion? We are asking for answers, ”tweeted Sâmia Bonfim, a PSOL congresswoman.

The police insisted that this was not the case and claimed that Nóbrega opened fire on the officers when they tried to arrest him in Esplanada, a small town 1,700 km north of Rio.

Bahia State Security Chief Maurício Teles Barbosa said: “We tried to arrest, but the target preferred to respond with gunfire.”

Franco was killed in March 2018, and it is generally believed that paramilitary gangs – mafias, made up of serving and former police officers who control large parts of the state of Rio – were involved in their murder.

Two former police officers are detained and accused of killing them, but deny the allegations. The alleged gunman Ronny Lessa lived in the same residential complex in Rio as Jair Bolsonaro and his son Carlos – both have denied the allegations. Lessa was reportedly a member of Nóbrega’s gang, called the Crime Bureau. In West Rio not only contract murders were committed, but also construction workers.

“The question we have to ask is: in what interest is Adriano killed?” Said José Alves, professor of social sciences at the Federal Rural University in Rio de Janeiro, who examined the state’s paramilitary gangs. “He could have taken the investigation into Marielle’s death to a new level.”

Marcelo Friexo, a left MP who was very close to Marielle Franco, said: “Adriano was a very violent person and it is possible that he did not want to give up alive, just as it is possible that he was executed with a lot of commitment to the Bolsonaro family. “

Nóbrega, his wife and mother are being investigated for allegations of embezzlement, money laundering and desecration involving Bolsonaro’s son Flávio, former police officer Fabrício Queiroz and others. Nóbrega and Queiroz had previously served in the same police battalion.

The prosecutor believes that Queiroz has collected part of the salaries of Flávio Bolsonaro’s cabinet representatives from the Rio Parliament and paid him back the money he washed through a chocolate shop and real estate.

Flávio Bolsonaro and Queiroz have denied the allegations. “I’ve always done everything right under the law,” said Flávio in December, arguing that he was being followed. In a written testimony from last year, Queiroz said he had selected cabinet ministers and “managed” their salaries to “increase political performance” without telling his superiors, the O Globo newspaper reported.

Nóbrega’s wife Danielle Costa and mother Raimunda Magalhães were both employed in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office. The prosecutor described her as a “ghost worker” who returned resources to the operator Fabrício Queiroz. Nóbrega “also benefited from some of the resources,” the Guardian court documents said.

In December, a Rio court approved real estate searches, including the chocolate business. Earlier this month, a separate investigation by the federal police concluded that there was no evidence of money laundering at Flávio Bolsonaro’s property deals.

As a member of the state, Flávio Bolsonaro was instrumental in ensuring that Nóbrega received a medal from the congregation while he was suspected of murder. Nóbrega was later deleted.