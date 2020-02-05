History will judge Theresa May in a more friendly way, the deputo former deputy claims Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Former Prime Minister Theresa May walks with other MPs through the Lobby of the Commons members to hear the opening of the parliament in the parliament buildings. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images 2019

Advertisement

History will judge Theresa May “more kindly” than some of her critics did after she stopped, Theresa May’s former deputy Sir David Liddington claimed.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Sir David spoke after receiving his knighthood from the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

He was appointed by Theresa May in the resignation after she was considered de facto deputy after having held influential roles in the cabinet.

“I think she was having a very difficult time as a prime minister because the controversies within her and my party and between political parties got deep into the European issue,” he told the PA news agency.

“Functioning in a parliament with a small minority or no majority is always difficult for every prime minister, but I think historians might judge her as prime minister in a friendlier way than some of the immediate comments.”

Sir David said he is proud of the “individual victories” he won for his voters when he was given a knighthood.

When asked what he was most proud of during his 27-year career in parliament, Sir David said it was the “individual victories” he achieved for his voters as a local MP.

He said: “I know people whose lives I have been able to change for the better.

“Whether I was able to get people refunds from the tax man, or solve housing problems, or educational problems that had dominated the life of that man or woman for weeks or months.

“That gives you a real sense of satisfaction.”

Sir David added that although he was proud of what he had achieved in the government, he devoted much of his time to “relationship management.”

He said: “In the government you work with others as a team, and often there is a lot of compromise involved, and that applies even more to diplomacy, and I discovered that in my years at the Foreign Ministry.

“Governments are coming, governments are going, those of us who have had the privilege of serving in the government are incredibly happy.”

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) General