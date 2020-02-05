History will judge Theresa May in a more friendly way, says knight ex-de-facto deputy

Advertisement

The former de facto deputy of Theresa May, Sir David Lidington, has said he believes that history will judge the former prime minister in a more “friendly” way than some of her critics did after she stopped.

Sir David received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after being named in Mrs. May’s resignation.

During her turbulent premiership, the former MP for Aylesbury was considered her de facto deputy and played influential roles in the cabinet, including State Secretary for Europe, Minister of Justice and leader of the lower house.

After collecting his honor, he praised his former boss as an “extraordinary civil servant.”

“I think she had a very hard time as prime minister, because the controversies within her and my party and between political parties got deep into the European issue,” he told the PA news agency.

“Working for a prime minister in a parliament with a small minority or no majority is always difficult for every prime minister, but I think historians might judge her as a more friendly prime minister than some of the immediate comments.”

Sir David Lidington after receiving a knightly order for political and public service during an investment ceremony in Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones / PA)

Sir David said he is proud of the “individual victories” he won for his voters when he was given a knighthood.

When asked what he was most proud of during his 27-year career in Parliament, Sir David said it was the “individual victories” he achieved for his voters as a local MP.

He said: ‘I know people whose lives I have been able to change for the better.

“Whether I was able to get people refunds from the tax man, or solve housing problems, or educational problems that had dominated the life of that man or woman for weeks or months.

“That gives you a real sense of satisfaction.”

Relationship management

Sir David added that although he was proud of what he had achieved in the government, he devoted much of his time to “relationship management.”

He said: “In the government you work together as a team with others, and often there are many compromises, and that goes even more for diplomacy and I discovered that in my years at the Foreign Ministry.

“Governments are coming, governments are going, those of us who have had the privilege of serving in the government are incredibly happy.”

Sir David said it was awe-inspiring to receive the prize and admitted that he still felt nervous at the ceremony despite meeting Charles and visiting the palace several times during the government.

During the Buckingham Palace ceremony, an orchestra played classical pieces and songs from Coldplay and the Disney films Aladdin and Tangled.

Sir Norman Lamb is knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

Former health minister Sir Norman Lamb also got his knighthood during the ceremony for public and political service.

Sir Norman said he wanted to use his knighthood to work for people with mental health problems and learning disabilities, while he was a liberal democrat for care and support.

He said: “I want to make sure that I use the status that I have to keep insisting for better treatment for people with psychological ill health, and for equal treatment effective that there is no discrimination.

“That is what I have focused on a lot, especially as a minister, but also afterwards.

“I will be in a position to kind of pursue the causes I care about, but I want to use the title that way.

“These people have been in the shade for too long and there is a feeling that terrible things are happening to people, people are being treated in an inferior way and it often happens behind closed doors.

“I think this is a process that every society must go through, but we have started to get out of the shadows and I think I played a role in that.”

People from science, art and business were also honored.

UK Space Agency

Among them was the former chairman of the UK Space Agency, professor David Southwood, who said it was “unexpected but very satisfying” to receive a CBE for space science and industry services.

When asked about his conversation with Charles, Professor Southwood, who resigned last year, replied: “He was actually surprisingly disarming and the whole process was somewhat daunting.

“It’s the end of a career, but you feel like someone noticed.”

