Historic Oscars attract the smallest audience ever

LOS ANGELES, USA – This year’s historic Oscars were viewed by the smallest audience at the awards show. Only 23.6 million viewers watched ABC’s domestic television program.

At the glittering show in Hollywood on Sunday evening, Parasite became the first non-English-language film to get the best picture, the biggest prize in the film industry.

However, the number of viewers who watched the impressive performance from home was far below the impressive 29.6 million viewers of the previous year.

For the second year in a row, the Academy Awards went without hosts.

The format was intended to repeat the success of last year’s show, which had seen a trend increase among viewers.

Guest presentation duos such as Steve Martin and Chris Rock as well as Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were guests throughout the evening.

A series of musical performances, from Elton John to Eminem to Billie Eilish, ran the show for three and a half hours.

But they didn’t have the same appeal as the 2019 edition, in which the band Queen opened the proceedings and featured a memorable duo performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The show on Sunday received negative reviews – although the 4 Oscar victories of parasite director Bong Joon-ho convinced even tough critics.

Bong “not only contributed to the 92nd Academy Awards, but also prevented them from being among the worst TV shows ever,” Indiewire wrote.

Performances by familiar faces such as Randy Newman and Elton John “resembled a timeline of every Oscar night you’ve seen in the past two or three decades,” wrote the Washington Post.

The number of Oscars and almost all award ceremonies has decreased steadily in recent years, from over 43 million in 2014.

This year’s awards were also criticized for failing to nominate key category minorities or female directors, prompting some to call for a boycott of the show.

But it turned out to be a record-breaking night for women, in which a third of the 39 statuettes were distributed to female winners. – Rappler.com