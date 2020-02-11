Advertisement

The edition was sent by Al Punto, the edition was sent by Univisión, presentó un segmento con hispanos pro-Trump. Para el presentador Jorge Ramos.

A continuation of the Transcurrión and Entrevista of the Intercambio of President Donald Trump (click on “expand” for the Transcripción completa):

RAMOS: That’s why Donald Trump is president. Están stepso de destituirlo, no se si lo han seguido. Donald Trump is the president of the US state …

RAY BACA, BORDER HISPANICS FOR TRUMP: No.

RAMOS: … whether there is a lamada with the President of Ukraine?

BACA: Yo oí la llamada cuando …

RAMOS: Del 25 de julio.

BACA: Del 25 de julio. Yo no vi problema. For more information on this situation, please order the article with the name “Biden” or “Cômo” Presidente fuera, por algo que él dijo? “Oye, that’s a real eye-catcher.”

RAMOS: No pidiendo un favor? Enjoy reading and finding an item that makes a political decision.

BACA: Yo no lo vi así, pero, al mismo tiempo, le digo lo mismo, ¿por qué si los demócratas tienen un vicepresidente tiene un hijo and está ganando 80,000 dólares al mes en una empresa que dizque está … que es trampa en otro país, ¿por qué no quieren ellos saber?

RAMOS: No hay ninguna acusación formal en contra de los Biden, déjeme aclarar. Do you have a tratar from President Trump?

ANTHONY AGÜERO: There are many reasons for that, verdad? Tenemos casos de 4800 familias traficadas a través de la frontera con casos falsos, ¿verdad? Tenemos más de 600 de esos niños que han sido “reciclados”, tenemos cosas mucho más importantes a las cuales debemos estar enfocándonos. Esta llamada que el presidente hizo claramente no tiene nada que ver en él sectionalando de perseguir a nadie. Solamente haciendo su trabajo y tratar de investigar en serio lo que está pasando, porque él está en contra de la corrupción, y el momento en que tenemos a persona como el hijo de Joe Biden, que no tiene nada de experience, nada que Ver en there tipo de trabajo, que está ganando más de 80,000 dólares al mes, debemos de investigar qué está pasando. A familiar tip from Nancy Pelosi, spoken in Ukraine.

Impeachment proceedings, cabe señalar que A description of Hunter’s transaction status is displayed. The current version of Univision News is output … and the Enterrada is entered in the current version in the following order: The valuable narrator of the Verdad Jorge Ramos, a Trumpistas Traidores de la Raza.

Pero sucedió algo interesante de camino al circo: the cerraron el paso a Jorge Ramos. Eso, en sí, no it una propuesta difícil. You can answer the questions about Trump and the answers to the questions you asked about Antiguo: el agravio. The Preguntas for Enmarcadas Para Sugerir and Apoyo a Trump Equivale a la Traición a la Raza y / o Género. It is recommended to contact Ana Laura to get a Trump:

Esta entrevista suggest que Ramos no está escuchando lo suficiente. More likely aún, que no quiere escuchar.

Before completing the report for the date of completion of the report and submission to the university, on January 26, 2020.

JORGE RAMOS: President Donald Trump is the one who votes for the Millones de Hispanos. En las pasadas elecciones presidenciales, el 29% of latinos votaron por él, an article that contains the racist catalog. In Frontera Entre México and in Estados Unidos hay un grupo and apoya abiertamente al Presidente Donald Trump, in “Border Hispanics for Trump”, in “Hispanos en la Frontera por Trump” and in “en encuentran aquí con nosotros”. Ray Baca is the group president, Anthony Agüero and Laura Cepeda. Gracias a los tres por estar aquí.

RAY BACA: Muy amable por tenernos.

RAMOS: Una tercera parte de los latinos votaron by President Donald Trump. No muchos latinos abiertamente lo dicen. What is the decision for President Donald Trump? Yes, Señor Baca, ¿les ha causado problemas?

BACA: No ha causado problemas. A veces es inconveniente porque mucho hispano no quiere a Trump, son demócratas, han sido demócratas por mucho tiempo. Pero lo que está pasando, yo creo, es que muchos de los hispanos también están empezando and entender que la economía está mejor que nunca bajo un presidente democrática (sic), que los intereses están bajos. More Hispanos Tienen Empleo, more Hispanos Pueden Comprar Casa. Todo lo que va con una buena economía. You will receive a short description entitled “Bueno, y por qué soy demócrata” (Bueno, y por qué soy demócrata).

RAMOS: ¿Por ejemplo? ¿Qué valores?

BACA: Bueno. Quizas el más grande es el aborto. Poco hispanos soportan aborto.

RAMOS: Usted está en contra del aborto.

BACA: Oh. Exactamente, y la mayoría, yo diría el 95% of hispano no cree en aborto.

RAMOS: No, there are only a few ways to enjoy the view. Ahora Laura, how about a Donald Trump?

LAURA CEPERA: Pues, para mí, como hispana, quiero, principalmente enfatizar que hay muchos temas que nos tocan a los hispanos y, a veces, los olvidamos, por ser hispanos nos queremos poner el gorro de hispanos y no no acordamos primeramente americanos. The President Donald Trump is the President of the State of Washington, DC, USA. The President of the State of Washington, DC, United States. The President of the State of Washington, DC, United States. The President of the State of Washington is the President of the State of Washington. The President of the State of Washington.

RAMOS: Yes, it is a central point.

CEPERA: Sí. Sí.

RAMOS: Anthony, are you a Donald Trump? Y tengo entendido que ha causado problemas, incluso dentro de tu familia, ¿es cierto?

ANTHONY AGÜERO: Right. Sí.

RAMOS: Te dejaron de hablar por un tiempo?

AGÜERO: Sí, se distanciaron un poquito, pero desde entonces ya nos reconciliamos. Pero, a pesar de eso, ellos empiezan a entender … by razón por cual yo apoyo al presidente. Por fin tenemos un presidente, que los tiene bien puestos, que apoya a los americanos primero, y su agenda, sus pólizas, y ahorita cómo tenemos la economía, es increíble que tengamos a una persona tan fuerte. No es político, lo entendemos. Sabemos que no era perfecto antes de elegirlo, y a veces dice cosas no correctas, o tiene malas … “No es muy bien” an expresarse, pero tenemos que tomar en cuenta que la economía está excelente, ahorita …

RAMOS: It will be a general temple for the Spanish language and for the nuns. AGÜERO: E inclusive, for sharing, and for sharing … the temple for sharing is up to date.

RAMOS: Ok, I’m happy with the view and the propaganda. Les voy a dar otros argumentos. Donald Trump is a racist president who is a Mexican offender and violist. Ustedes say que eso no es cierto. What is President Donald Trump’s opinion on this issue?

BACA: Bueno, Parte de lo que pasa es que extremo del izquierdo, los demócratas, toman lo que dice Trump for a contexto. Nunca dijo Trump is a criminal who is not just a person, but also a person. Eso es cierto, y muchos de las que vienen sí son criminales, y nuestras cárceles …

RAMOS: The menor parte de los que viene son criminales, the menor parte.

BACA: Oh, entiendo, you are a great son and have no problems with the bus.

RAMOS: Are you a Mexican whose son is a criminal and violist? No, is it a racist commentator? Y tú, como latino, ¿cómo te sientes?

AGÜERO: Sí, está tomado fuera de contexto, ¿verdad? Tenemos que apoyar a este presidente. Tú más que nadie sabes, AMLO ahorita tiene 34,000 muertos de que él entró a la oficina de México, ¿correcto? Entonces, tenemos ahorita un presidente estando de impedir and esas cifras suban en los Estados Unidos. Tenemos estos inmigrantes que están llegando aquí, no todos, y todos tienen el derecho de venir a pedir asilo. Pedir asilo no es un crimen, es abiertamente para todos, pero, desafortunadamente, de esos casos, solamente el 12% de tienen un caso válido para poder estar aquí bajo asilo.

RAMOS: Entiendo eso. What about Trump’s racist rivals? Tú, como latino, que él haya ofendido a gente de tu propio origen.

BACA: No. Estamos en una época que…

RAMOS: No, Molesta.

AGÜERO: No, Tenemos que … Oh sea, are you a friend of Simpson, Beavis and Butthead? Por favor. It is a tactical question from the President. El presidente, sí … de la historia moderna de los Estados Unidos que ha hecho más por este país.

RAMOS: Ana Laura, déjame pasar a otro tema. You will have the opportunity to open up Hollywood to the President, hear the sound and discover the genital for yourself. The list includes all the sexual comments made by Donald Trump as well as the number of comments made by Donald Trump. Por qué lo haces?

CEPERA: Pues, primeramente, yo creo que muchos de los comentarios que se … se ponen en … muchos periódicos, que son exagerados, hasta cierto punto. Y sí son comentarios muy desafortunados, pero realmente yo pienso que ha habido mucha gente … You are here, you are here, you are here, you are here, you are here, you are here, you are similar. By Vice President Biden, Antes de … en su primera campaña como Presidente Contra Obama, dijo … … “Quiero decir, tienes al primer afroamericano que es articulado, limpio, y un tipo guapo. Quiero decir, eso es como un cuentos de hadas, hombre ”. Y eso, para mí, es racista. Pero, pues, al final de cuentas, Biden pudo trabajar muy bien con el presidente Obama, yo creo que la forma que el presidente Trump has a Trabajar con Ben Carson and Nikki Haley son Ejemplos de cómo sus acciones son más fuertes que sus Palabras.

RAMOS: Les agradezco que estén aquí. How do you rate Donald Trump?

TODOS: Sí. Claro. Sin duda.

RAMOS: Will a Donald Trump vote be sent anteriorly?

AGÜERO: Sí, hemos …

BACA: is the answer (sic) and is the answer (sic) and is the answer (sic) and is the answer (sic).

AGÜERO: Tenemos demócratas con los cual yo he hablado, y me han dicho …

RAMOS: Gracias. Ana Laura. Gracias por estar aquí, Gracias a los tres. Se los agradezco.