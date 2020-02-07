Advertisement

He has long described himself as a tropical asset – a tough, socialist-impaled man who fights the Brazilian carnage.

But in recent weeks, far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has taken his bond with the U.S. president to a new level and streamed himself live on Facebook when he saw his political idol in action.

The most recent such appearance came on Thursday when Trump celebrated his Senate acquittal in his impeachment process with a vitriolic and vulgar address to the nation.

More than 4,000 miles south, in the heart of Brazil’s political swamp, Bolsonaro sat down to watch – film himself, watch Trump’s full one-hour speech, and occasionally put the camera down, praise his North American hero, or verbally abuse enemies Politics and the press.

“We are not the only ones who are sneaky in politics,” said Bolsonaro of Mitt Romney’s decision to vote against Trump in impeachment. “You also found a Republican rat.”

Critics have ridiculed Bolsonaro’s Trumpian broadcasts – the last one lasting 73 minutes – as a submissive waste of presidential time.

“It’s pathetic,” complained Lobão, a Brazilian rock star who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 but has been one of his harshest critics ever since.

Lobão said he was baffled by Bolsonaro’s “incontinence in love” with Trump. How, the musician wondered, could the Brazilian president express a growling doormat like the adoration of a US leader while being a tough nationalist?

Left senator Humberto Costa warned the Brazilians not to pay a high price for Bolsonaros fandom. “Being a doormat is not enough. You have to show yourself as a doormat,” Costa tweeted.

But Brian Winter, the editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, saw a method in what many call kowtowing.

“I actually think that these are serious and effective political messages. Listening to Trump sends a strong symbolic message to Bolsonaro’s base that he is also leading the country away from socialism.

“Many Brazilians look at this and see how they lick and betray national sovereignty. But at least a third of the country looks at it and understands what it means, and is pretty happy with it, ”added Winter.

“In the minds of Bolsonaro supporters, the US means capitalism, wealth, and public security – the ability to have a weapon, a growing economy. I think it’s really effective with its base. “

On Thursday’s show, Bolsonaro scolded those who accused him of brown noses.

“Some people criticize me:” Look at him, lick Trump’s boot, “he said, adding:” Look, you idiot, when they suck Maduro, Chavez and Fidel Castro, you didn’t say anything, did you?

“I’m not worried about that,” added the right-wing populist. “If people want to criticize, that’s their right. But do it thoughtfully, constructively. Don’t just try to put down the US President and me.”

Critics don’t just come from Brazil.

Winter said many senior military officials were uncomfortable with Bolsonaro’s promotion of Trump.

“I know that the armed forces do not like this symbolism because they are loyal to Brazil first and then to Bolsonaro. I have spoken to many generals who hate the fact that he welcomes the American flag.”

But Winter suspected that the live streams – many of which are believed to be the brainchild of Bolsonaro’s politician son Eduardo, Steve Bannon’s representative in South America – continued and that Trump would agree.

“I know … from people in administration that Trump loves to have an altar boy in every part of the world – but especially in a big, relevant country like Brazil. It appeals to its ego – and we know how important it is. “