The industrial and commercial bank of China Ltd., branch in Mumbai, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China, had a summary judgment against Ambani in February for alleged violation of a personal guarantee for a loan to refinance around Applied for $ 925 million in 2012.

The 60-year-old Ambani denies granting such a guarantee, which results in a lawsuit by the High Court in the United Kingdom – the jurisdiction that was agreed under the terms of the loan agreement.

At a hearing before the High Court of England and Wales Commercial Department in London, which set out the terms of the “conditional order” granted to three Chinese banks against the head of Reliance Communications (RCom) last year his legal team to determine this, taking into account his liabilities, his net worth was zero.

“The value of Mr. Ambani’s investment has collapsed since 2012. The Indian telecommunications sector in particular has been dramatically affected by the Indian government’s change in spectrum policy,” said his defense.

“If Mr. Ambani’s investments were worth more than $ 7 billion in 2012, they are now worth $ 89 million and his net worth is zero if you take into account his liabilities … Quite simply, he was a rich businessman “Now he’s not anymore,” said his lawyer Robert Howe.

The bank’s lawyer questioned Ambani’s claims and repeatedly referred to his “lavish lifestyle”, which included access to about eleven luxury cars, a private jet, a yacht, and rent-free access to the exclusive Seawind penthouse in South Mumbai.

“So, Ambani’s claim is that he is personally insolvent, bankrupt. He has filed for bankruptcy in India,” judge David Waksman asked during the half-day hearing.

Ambani’s team of lawyers, including leading Indian lawyer Harish Salve, said no, followed by a brief legal referral to the recently passed Indian Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law (IBC).

“Overall, it can be said that Mr. Ambani was unable to pay nearly $ 700 million in court,” Howe said.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, the judge announced that he would announce his verdict later in the day.

The Chinese banks – China Ltd.’s industrial and commercial bank, the Mumbai branch, the China Development Bank and the Exim Bank of China – represented in court by attorney Bankim Thanki, tried to find that Ambani “at best with the Truth Conserving “was evidence in court regarding his financial resources.

They also pointed to a number of cases in which Ambani family members intervened to save him, despite Ambani’s defense under the names of his mother Kokila, his wife Tina Ambani and his wife Dr. Sons Anmol and Anshul in the form of loans.

“Should we seriously believe that his own mother, wife and sons cannot help him in his hour of need to fulfill a conditional order,” said Thanki, who claimed that Ambani’s evidence was lipstick-like on the collar, like the proverbial “glossy” “in the sense of some” blatant “lies despite the burden of proof in his suitcase.

“The brother of ADA (Anil Dhirajlal Ambani), Mukesh, is generally considered to be the richest man in Asia and is classified by Forbes as the 13th richest person in the world and by Bloomberg as the 14th richest person in the world. He has a valued Fortune 55 to 57 billion dollars, “says the defense of the banks.

“Despite all of this, ADA has failed to examine in detail the possibility of financial support from Mukesh or another member of his family,” she says.

At the last hearing in December last year, Judge Waksman said he was “almost ready” to sentence Ambani because he found the RCom chief’s evidence “inexplicably incomplete, implausible, and highly unlikely”.

“I think it’s very likely that his defense in the process will prove opportunistic and wrong. I think this is a clear case for a conditional order,” said Judge Waksman when he basically issued a conditional order to the Chinese banks.

The order means that after hearing the arguments about Ambani’s funding this week, the High Court will set a reasonable amount as an effective bail until a full trial is pending.

When the British High Court rejected an application for a $ 680 million “summary judgment” filed against Ambani by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited on December 16, a spokesman for the RCom chief said: “Ambani was confident that he would have the opportunity to present the British High Court with the evidence necessary to determine that the Chinese banks’ allegation is unfounded. “

The spokesman said in a statement that Ambani was confident that his position would be fully confirmed as soon as all the facts and evidence were before the court.

Reliance Group companies have brought HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint, and nine other companies to the Bombay Supreme Court. This was contested on the front page of October 2, 2014. HT Media denies the case.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Anil Ambani