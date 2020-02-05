His dark stores: Demons and dust abound in the first full trailer - watch

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Our kingdom for an armored bear and an alethiometer!

HBO released the first full trailer for His Dark Supplies on Thursday through the current panel at San Diego Comedian-Con.

The episode of Philip Pullman – consisting of Northern lights. The delicate knife and The amber binoculars – follows Lyra, an orphan who lives in a parallel universe where science, theology and magic are intertwined. Lyra’s search for a missing good friend reveals an evil conspiracy involving stolen teenagers and turns directly into a search for a mysterious phenomenon called dust.

Advertisement

The 35mm adaptation planned for this fall features an all-star ensemble X-MenJames McAvoy (as Lord Asriel), The affairRuth Wilson (as Mrs. Coulter) and Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Aeronaut Lee Scoresby). You are connected from The cableClarke Peters (as The Grasp) and Logan star Dafne Eager (because of the Lyra mentioned).

Previous glimpses of the present indicated that Lyra would find itself at the forefront of a conflict between those who need to find out what dust is and those who need to remove it. The entire trailer goes deeper and gives us a longer insight into Lyra’s journey and Lee’s role in it.