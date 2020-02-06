Advertisement

There is a class system in the film industry that makes it difficult for television actors to make a breakthrough, says television star Hina Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, who makes her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatts psychological thriller Hacked, believes that TV actors are as good as their cinema colleagues, but are pigeonholed.

“There is a class system in the film industry. Regardless of whether it’s a big designer or a production, I was judged so often because of my TV background. The people from the industry don’t even give us the opportunity. We are equally talented,” said Khan PTI in an interview.

The 32-year-old actress said she had to face rejection in the Hindi film industry because of her TV roots.

“When it comes to Bollywood and all the biggies, you really have to prove yourself on another level.

“I don’t know if a film can make a difference because it’s difficult to be noticed. I have dealt a lot with the role of a television actor. People told me things like: ‘You are a television actor, you won’ I can’t pull the character through, “she said.

Khan claimed that making films for television actors was no child’s play, and thanked Bhatt for the opportunity.

“There is a reason why Mr. Bhatt trusted me. He could have invested his money in someone from Bollywood or a newcomer, but he decided to include me in the film because I could break the shape of an innocent girl. That doesn’t happen very often with TV actors, “she said.

The actress said that although she owes her success and popularity to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she deliberately tried to “break” the character of Akshara, the daughter-in-law in the soap opera.

After playing Akshara, Khan later made a star restart in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, taking over the gray character from Komolika, which was originally played by Urvashi Dholakia.

“I’m very proud of this show (‘Ye Rishta …) because it gave me what I am today. On other shows I tried to break the stereotype, convince people and tell them that I am not just an innocent girl I can also play a gray figure. I want to prove that I am a versatile actor, “she said.

“I’ve worked a lot to get out of this form and unlearn a lot of things to start my career in films, but there is a lack of options. Forget the lead role, I’m even ready to play a crucial role . ” At least people will know what I can do, “she added.

The actress said her hacked film is not just about cybercrime like hacking, but also about highlighting crimes against women.

“As a woman, this story was important to me. Hacking and stalking can happen to anyone, but women are more exposed to it. Men are not stalked as much as women. Women don’t care too.

“At first I was skeptical to pick up on a topic that had never been touched on. Stalking is not even taken seriously as a crime. People talk casually about stalking. They talk to every woman who has dealt with it, her life is miserable I will be more than happy with this film if I can give women some strength, “said Khan.

Hacked is scheduled to be released on Friday.

