Hillary Clinton reveals whether she will run for vice president over rumors that democratic candidates might ask

Is she working? Hillary Clinton revealed in a brand new “Ellen” interview whether she would consider becoming vp for 2020 Democratic candidates, and you might not like the answer.

As much as she wished it 4 years ago Hillary Clinton no longer wants to work at the White House. While Ellen shows the day after the president Donald Trump, her former opponent, was acquitted in his impeachment process, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the former foreign minister whether she was ready to switch to the next vp. The primaries just started, and the candidates didn’t just choose their potential workmates. Your quick answer: not at all. However, she also defined why she would not be satisfied if asked to do so.

“First of all, it won’t happen. No, I know,” Hillary Ellen laughed, “Look, it’s like [former president] Barack Obama asked me to be Secretary of State. I used to be shocked. I had no idea he was going to ask me and I refused him twice. I said, “No, no, I’m glad I’m here. I’m sure there are good people.” You go to ask another person. “When I said no for the second time, he said,” I won’t call you again until you are certain. “I let you know I was thrilled.” Hillary defined that if she had won the 2008 election, she would have liked Obama to be part of her closet. “So I’m not saying that I am in no way serving my nation. Still, it won’t happen, ”she confuses. Check out the entire interview below!

Hillary was present at the speech to discuss her upcoming four-part Hulu documentaries, Hillary, which premiered on March 6. She also went into details of how opening a digicam about her husband’s affair was the “bravest” factor she personally ended, and confused that if Democrats wanted to win in 2020, they should choose the candidate who ” one of the best chances of success “. As she knows more than anyone else, securing your favorite voice is not enough. In 2016, she received three million additional votes as Trump, but still out of place when he received additional election delegates on his aspect.

Even if you are disillusioned that Hillary was not approved for 2020, it is important to vote in the 2020 election and vote. The primaries have already begun, and November 2020 is plain and simple. If you haven’t registered to vote, you can do so at: