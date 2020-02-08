Advertisement

As the 2020 elections got off to a good start in the United States, political advertising messages of hope and inclusiveness flooded social media and inboxes across the country.

Sabirah Mahmud, a high school student and national logistics director for the US Youth Climate Strike, was surprised on February 2 when she came across footage in a video ad for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign after a friend texted her. But the main shock was that it happened despite being a Bernie Sanders supporter.

“I was surprised at first, but now I feel very uncomfortable. Of all the (democratic) candidates, (Biden) is the one I would most worry about, ”said Mahmud. “This is a nationwide campaign ad and I will show my face to improve his campaign. People will look at me and think, “Biden has young Muslim followers,” but that’s not true because I’m not one of them. “

Mahmud tweeted a screenshot of himself from the ad, adding: “Was only used as a hijabi punch for the @ JoeBiden campaign, too bad I’m #hotgirIsforbernie.”

Sabirah



was only used as a hijabi punch for the @ JoeBiden campaign, too bad I'm #hotgirIsforbernie

February 3, 2020

Mahmud attended campaign events for some of the 2020 presidential candidates, including Biden’s kickoff rally in Philadelphia in May 2019. Mahmud went to interview him about his climate crisis policy, but she never expected a prop for it To be diversity.

Mahmud said she remembers speaking very nervously to the former vice president.

“Before I could even ask him the question, he interrupted me in the middle of the sentence and explained the entire climate crisis,” said Mahmud. “He went to the nearest people to take photos and shake hands.”

The Biden campaign has not returned a request for comment.

Ayanna Lee, another Sanders supporter, protested with friends at an Elizabeth Warren gathering in Milwaukee. She later discovered that her photo was on an ad for Warren 2020.

“My friend sent a screenshot in group chat,” said Lee. “I clicked on it and was like” No way “.”

“In less than 10 minutes when we walked through the door, their team asked us what we were doing and tried to negotiate with us to make no statement,” said Lee. “We spoke to her. It took each of us 10 to 20 seconds to make a statement about what is important to us, such as agriculture, aboriginal rights, or water. “

Lee said the Warren campaign knew that it would not be attending the Warren Support rally. The Warren campaign has also not returned a request for comment.

“I honestly didn’t know what to do. I felt weird because I knew I took myself to the rally, but they took advantage of who I was,” said Lee. “It angered me, that I was used for a campaign that doesn’t support what I support. “

Nida Allam was in a similar situation in 2016. Hillary for America’s Twitter account @HFA, which supported Clinton’s campaign, tweeted: “We made history.” Like Mahmud and Lee, Allam supported another candidate.

Hillary for America



We made history.

July 26, 2016

“I was on the delegate floor at the DNC Congress and it was the moment when Senator Sanders had agreed. I cried because I was working on the Sanders campaign, ”said Allam. “It was obviously very rough to hear the stories of marginalized voices across the country who found hope in the message of the (Sanders) campaign.

Allam discovered the tweet from Hillary for America’s Twitter account after friends wrote the link to her.

“As a visibly Muslim American, I felt that my hijab was being used in a way that I didn’t approve of,” said Allam.

The loss of a loved one influenced Allam’s decision to continue Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

“I took part in the campaign after losing my best friend.”

The best friend was Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, one of the three victims of the 2015 Chapel Hill shootout at the University of North Carolina.

“Our community was hit by such a big tragedy,” said Allam. “It really motivated me to become politically active and raise marginalized voices.”

Allam pointed out the mistake of the Clinton campaign at the time by responding to the original tweet with “You probably didn’t receive the memo … # StillSanders”.

@HFA finally replied, saying, ‘Sorry for the mistake. Thank you for everything you do, “said Allam.” But they never got rid of it. “

In this election cycle, Allam encourages candidates to listen carefully to the various communities about what they expect from their elected officials.

“Talk to the mothers, the children, the imams. You can’t just use our image to get support, ”said Allam. “You have to talk about the issues that affect us every day. We must have fair access to education and other resources through politics. “

Allam is now the vice-chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, the first Muslim woman to hold this position. She also runs for the county commissioner in her Durham local election. If Allam wins, she will be the first Muslim woman to be elected in the state of North Carolina.

“The whole of my campaign is about continuing to raise marginalized voices and involve people who were not involved in the electoral process,” said Allam. “If there is representation at all levels of government, you are less likely to fall into these tokenisms of the people.”