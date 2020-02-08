HIGHLIGHTS: Oscar 2020

Advertisement

And the Oscar goes to …

Published on February 9, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Updated 11:48 p.m., February 9, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood has reached the final of the award ceremony with the largest award ceremony: the Oscars.

For the second time in a row, the show has no moderator.

Nine films fight for the best picture. Will his winning streak continue in 1917, or will there be a surprise from Korea’s parasite? Will Joaquin Phoenix win the Best Actor Award this time?

THE NOMINATED

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and fame (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Custom screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knife out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

product design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

cut

Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume design

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

The Irishman

joker

Little woman

sound mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

original score

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little women (Alexandre Desplat)

Wedding story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

documentary

American factory (Netflix)

The cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (neon)

Brief documentary topic

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Make-up and hair styling

1917

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Live Action Short Film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman

“I will love myself again” (Rocketman) – Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I stand with you” (breakthrough) – Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Get Up” (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

– Rappler.com