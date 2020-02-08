HIGHLIGHTS: Oscar 2020
And the Oscar goes to …

Published on February 9, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Updated 11:48 p.m., February 9, 2020

THE BIG NIGHT. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood has reached the final of the award ceremony with the largest award ceremony: the Oscars.

For the second time in a row, the show has no moderator.

Nine films fight for the best picture. Will his winning streak continue in 1917, or will there be a surprise from Korea’s parasite? Will Joaquin Phoenix win the Best Actor Award this time?

Refresh this page for the list of winners.

THE WINNERS

Best picture:

Best director:

Best actor:

Best actress:

Best supporting actor:

The best supporting actress:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best animated function:

Best documentary feature:

Best documentary short topic:

Best animated short film:

Best live action short film:

Best original screenplay:

Best adapted script:

Best original result:

Best original song:

Best camera:

Best visual effects:

Best production design:

Best costume design:

Best makeup and hairstyling:

Best sound editing:

Best film editing:

Best sound mix:

THE NOMINATED

best picture

  • Ford vs. Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • joker
  • Little woman
  • Marriage history
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • parasite

Best director

  • Bong Joon-ho, parasite
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best actor

  • Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage History
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
  • Saoirse Ronan, little women
  • Charlize Theron, bomb
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

  • Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
  • Al Pacino, the Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, the Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

The best supporting actress

  • Laura Dern, marriage history
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, little women
  • Margot Robbie, bomb
  • Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Best international feature film

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)
  • Les Miserables (France)
  • Pain and fame (Spain)
  • Parasite (South Korea)

Custom screenplay

  • The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
  • Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
  • Little women (Greta Gerwig)
  • The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original screenplay

  • 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
  • Knife out (Rian Johnson)
  • Marriage story (Noah Baumbach)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
  • Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

product design

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • parasite

cut

  • Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
  • The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
  • Joker (Jeff Groth)
  • Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

cinematography

  • 1917 (Roger Deakins)
  • The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Joker (Lawrence Sher)
  • The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual effects

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume design

  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • joker
  • Little woman

sound mixing

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • Ford vs. Ferrari
  • joker
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

  • 1917
  • Ford vs. Ferrari
  • joker
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

original score

  • 1917 (Thomas Newman)
  • Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
  • Little women (Alexandre Desplat)
  • Wedding story (Randy Newman)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

documentary

  • American factory (Netflix)
  • The cave (National Geographic)
  • The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
  • For Sama (PBS)
  • Honeyland (neon)

Brief documentary topic

  • In absence
  • Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
  • Life overtakes me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Go run cha-cha

Make-up and hair styling

  • 1917
  • bomb
  • joker
  • Judy
  • Vicious: Mistress of Evil

Animated feature film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I have lost my body
  • Klaus
  • Missing link
  • Toy Story 4

Animated short film

  • Dcera (daughter)
  • hair love
  • Kitbull
  • Unforgettable
  • sister

Live Action Short Film

  • brotherhood
  • Nefta football club
  • The neighboring window
  • Saria
  • A sister

Original Song

  • “I can’t let you throw yourself away” (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
  • “I will love myself again” (Rocketman) – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
  • “I stand with you” (breakthrough) – Diane Warren
  • “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
  • “Get Up” (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

– Rappler.com

