HIGHLIGHTS: Oscar 2020

And the Oscar goes to …
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood has reached the final of the award ceremony with the largest award ceremony: the Oscars.
For the second time in a row, the show has no moderator.
Nine films fight for the best picture. Will his winning streak continue in 1917, or will there be a surprise from Korea’s parasite? Will Joaquin Phoenix win the Best Actor Award this time?
THE NOMINATED
best picture
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- joker
- Little woman
- Marriage history
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- parasite
Best director
- Bong Joon-ho, parasite
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage History
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
- Saoirse Ronan, little women
- Charlize Theron, bomb
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, the Irishman
- Joe Pesci, the Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
The best supporting actress
- Laura Dern, marriage history
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, little women
- Margot Robbie, bomb
- Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Best international feature film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and fame (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Custom screenplay
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original screenplay
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Knife out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
product design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- parasite
cut
- Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
- The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
- Joker (Jeff Groth)
- Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
cinematography
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Visual effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume design
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- joker
- Little woman
sound mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- joker
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- joker
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
original score
- 1917 (Thomas Newman)
- Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
- Little women (Alexandre Desplat)
- Wedding story (Randy Newman)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
documentary
- American factory (Netflix)
- The cave (National Geographic)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
- For Sama (PBS)
- Honeyland (neon)
Brief documentary topic
- In absence
- Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
- Life overtakes me
- St. Louis Superman
- Go run cha-cha
Make-up and hair styling
- 1917
- bomb
- joker
- Judy
- Vicious: Mistress of Evil
Animated feature film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I have lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- Toy Story 4
Animated short film
- Dcera (daughter)
- hair love
- Kitbull
- Unforgettable
- sister
Live Action Short Film
- brotherhood
- Nefta football club
- The neighboring window
- Saria
- A sister
Original Song
- “I can’t let you throw yourself away” (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
- “I will love myself again” (Rocketman) – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- “I stand with you” (breakthrough) – Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- “Get Up” (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
