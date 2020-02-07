High quality goal, 2 others slip past Espenido's drug bust

Advertisement

Next time, the controversial policeman says, he won’t fail

Published on February 7, 2020 at 7:53 p.m.

Updated February 7, 2020 at 7:53 p.m.

Advertisement

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A high-profile target and his two companions escaped a drug breakdown in Barangay Banago, led by controversial Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido, on Thursday evening February 6.

Alias ​​Japoy and his two companions, who are reported to be armed, were trading a drug buyer when they noticed the approaching plainclothes police. This caused the suspects to flee on their motorcycles.

Espenido, head of the drug control department at Bacolod City, expressed disappointment and said this was the first time he had been unable to arrest the target during a police operation.

He said he would not stop until he arrested Japoy, the drug operation subject. “Next time, Japoy! You might have fled now, but next time I’ll make sure you’re alive when you’re not dead, ”he said.

He explained that the buyer had no gun during the transaction and that police officers considered it dangerous if they were far from the construction site.

He added that police officers had not recovered contraband from the bust.

Espenido made headlines after the death of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, who was killed during a detention warrant at the detention center, and Reynaldo Parojinog, Mayor of Ozamiz, during a raid. Both were linked to the illegal drug trade.

President Rodrigo Duterte sentenced Espenido to a killing spree after his new assignment in Bacolod in October 2019. – Rappler.com