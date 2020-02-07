Advertisement

The death of a whistling Chinese doctor who was punished for trying to raise the alarm for the corona virus has sparked an explosion of anger, grief, and demands for freedom of speech among ordinary Chinese.

34-year-old Li Wenliang died in the early hours of Friday after getting infected in the fight against the outbreak, said the Wuhan Central Hospital where he worked.

At the end of December, Li warned his colleagues on social media about a mysterious virus that would become a coronavirus epidemic and was arrested by the police in Wuhan on January 3 because he “spread false rumors”. He had to sign a police document to admit that he violated the law and “seriously disrupted the social order.”

“They owe you an apology, we owe you our gratitude. Take care, Dr. Li, ”said a Weibo post from Xiakedao, a report from the Communist Party People’s Daily foreign edition.

“Good people don’t live long, but evil lives for a thousand years,” said another post that mourned Li’s death with a candle emoji. A picture that was also posted on Weibo showed the message “Farewell, Li Wenliang”, which was carved into the snow on a river bank in Beijing.

His death crystallized outrage and frustration across China over the initial cover-up of the deadly virus. On Friday, China’s social media published numerous articles that expressed great anger and grief.

Li’s death became the most read topic overnight on China’s microblogging site Weibo, with over 1.5 billion views, and was also hotly debated in private WeChat messaging groups in which people express indignation and sadness.

Even state media blog posts mourned his death and covered up attacks on the Wuhan authorities that censored him.

In Li’s last blog post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblog, Li insisted on February 1: “The test results were positive today. Everything is done. It has been confirmed.”

Li was one of eight people arrested for “spreading rumors” of the onset of the deadly disease – the fates of the other seven, who are also medical professionals, are unknown.

Images of Li were everywhere on Weibo and the WeChat messaging app; a last photo of him lying on his hospital bed with a breathing mask; a pencil sketch by Li; a photo of the humiliating police document he signed “I understand” to admit that “false rumors are being spread,” along with pictures of candles and white flowers.

Many of his articles referred to his “confession”, with people posting photos of themselves with surgical masks with the words “I don’t understand” emblazoned on them.

The advent of grief quickly led to demands for freedom of speech, but these posts were quickly censored by the Chinese cyber police. The trend topic “#we want speech freedom” had almost 2 million views of Weibo by 5:00 a.m. local time, but was later deleted. It was replaced by “We demand freedom of speech”, which was also censored. The sentence “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang An Excuse Me, ”also attracted tens of thousands of views before disappearing.

Caixin, a Beijing-based financial publication, released a black and white selfie by Li in a mask entitled “A healthy society shouldn’t have only one voice: the novel coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang dies”.

In his Weibo post, the economic observer, a financial newspaper affiliated with the state, requested the confirmation of all Wuhan rumors.

“Dr. Li tells us (until his death) what future lies ahead if we lose the ability to express ourselves. In the eyes of the people, Dr. Li the hero who bravely told the truth, ”the post said. “Wuhan (authorities) should defend them and persecute those who have misused their powers to suppress the” rumor mongers “.”

In other countries, the ordinary Chinese officials continue to indignate the authorities.

“You and I both know that those who killed were not bats,” said one. “The virus infiltrated these people high up,” said another. “Whoever doesn’t let you speak won’t let you live,” said another.

Johnny Lau, an experienced Chinese observer and former journalist with Wen Wei Po, who is supported by Beijing, said that Li’s death has become an emotional focus under the strict control of the language under the rule of Xi Jinping.

“Here is a doctor with a conscience … people at the front were sacrificed, but the officials were not held accountable,” he said. “It’s an example of how evil triumphed over good.” The rapid deletion of posts that demand freedom of speech has caused further trouble.

“The authorities fear that his death could trigger a big wave of anger, so they felt the need to maintain stability and suppress people’s voices,” he said. “But that triggered another boost.”

Sarah Cook, senior research analyst and head of the China Media Bulletin at Freedom House, said the public outcry over Li was “widespread and consistent,” but it is still unclear how big a turning point could be.

As many saw in China, the death toll in the country was 630 and more than 31,000 people were infected. A further 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama in Japan were tested for the virus.

Australia was the last country to advise citizens in China to leave as soon as possible. On Friday, North Korea registered its first confirmed case of the virus.

Additional reporting from Jiahui Huang