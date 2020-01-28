Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh has the ability to make her presence felt even in an ensemble cast. The actress has performed outstandingly on screen and has always impressed the audience. 2020 also looks promising and the actress will bring various avatars to the screen with three major projects.

Fatima has studied the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal with Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Despite the presence of other stars, Dangal was a project that we remember. Fatima’s presence on the screen makes her an actress not to be missed.

We will see Fatima with other actors in her upcoming films, but we are sure that the actress will also make her presence clear in an ensemble and multi-star project. Fatima Sana Shaikh is often referred to as the director’s actor. The actress has also selected various genres, namely sports and drama, in the past, and in 2020 we will see Fatima with her upcoming projects in her best comic form.

In the recently announced film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the actress works for the family comedy with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh. The film takes place in the 1990s, when there was no social media or cell phones.

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut as a child artist in Chachi 420 (1997) and performed again in Bollywood with her amazing figure as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. Fatima will next be seen in Ludo, Bhoot Police and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which are slated to be released in 2020.

