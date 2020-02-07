Advertisement

Board games for children? Absolutely. Tai chi in the parking lot? May be. Red wine left by relatives? Nope.

For the hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from China in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, the stress and worries of a possible infection and returning to the United States were joined by another pressing concern: how to complete two unexpected weeks quarantined on a military base?

To be sure, there are frequent medical checkups for the symptoms of the disease. But for the rest of the time, officials explain how to make them feel at home on the bases, including three in California, while protecting them and others from potential infection.

Quarantine orders are the first in 50 years from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities say they are needed to prevent the global spread of a virus that has already infected 28,000 people worldwide.

John McGory landed at Marine Corps Miramar air station in San Diego on Wednesday with 166 other passengers. The journey from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic and where McGory had lived for the past six years, was filled with detours and stops and lasted 37 hours, he said.

McGory, 65, was housed in an apartment in the base’s singles quarter, which had been vacated for arriving passengers. Staff regularly drop meals at their door and also take their temperature to check for fever.

McGory said officials laid down ground rules at a welcome meeting on Wednesday. Face masks are not mandatory and people who work and live on the base have been instructed not to interact with passengers.

Officials told the McGory group that they were going to set up a message board for people to brainstorm group activities. Someone suggested a tai chi class, said McGory. Officials said they would bring board games and cards.

McGory said he wanted to get out of his forties by writing about his experiences and teaching a storytelling class where perhaps people could share stories about Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

“It can’t be worse than the past two weeks,” said McGory.

McGory’s theft was one of several thefts recently organized by US officials to force American citizens and their families to flee China during the epidemic. Three other bases outside of California have also been designated as quarantine sites.

Luggage at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego is outside the building where the Americans were evacuated from China due to the coronavirus.

(John McGory)

The coronavirus epidemic that started late last year in Wuhan spread to four continents and killed 565 people on Wednesday. The United States has advised Americans not to go to China and temporarily prevents foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the country.

Passengers were not allowed to board flights to the United States if they showed symptoms of illness, according to CDC officials. They were checked for fevers on board the planes and as soon as they landed.

On Wednesday, after touchdown at Miramar, four passengers on the McGory flight were transported to local hospitals after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.

At a press conference Wednesday, CDC deputy director Dr. Christopher Braden acknowledged that others on the base and in the greater San Diego area may be concerned about the evacuees who live there for two weeks. He said that people on the base had expressed concern that their children living there might get sick or not be allowed to go to school.

But the new virus is spread through close contact, similar to the flu, said Braden. The coronavirus also appears to require more extended contact to be passed on to another person, he said. He said that the quarantined people would be continuously checked for symptoms.

“They have had a very difficult experience, and we are doing everything we can to take care of them,” he said. “We are in a critical period of the international spread of the virus, and this action is necessary to prevent the spread here in the United States.”

McGory moved to Wuhan six years ago to teach English at a university. He had planned to return to the United States this month, but these plans were turned upside down due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Since the end of January, he had been essentially confined to his apartment on the university campus. He tried to talk on the phone and exchange messages throughout the day to avoid boredom, he said.

As quarantine continued into February, people started to panic, he said. Over a beer, a friend told her that she didn’t think she would survive the disease if she caught it because of her weak lungs. Grocery stores lacked food. The city, which has 11 million inhabitants, was largely deserted, he said.

McGory had planned to pack his things and ship some to Ohio, where he is from, and plans to relocate. But in a rush to catch one of the flights to the United States this week, he decided to leave most of his clothes on, he said. He was only allowed to take 70 pounds of luggage on the flight.

It is painful to leave friends and colleagues behind, especially in the midst of an epidemic, he said. A goodbye hug with a friend made him cry, he said.

“It makes me sad that after six years in Wuhan, I have to stop there,” he said.

McGory said his flight to the United States had at least 50 children on board. The plane made a seven-hour stop at Travis Airforce Base in Vacaville before arriving in San Diego. The detour was to drop people reunited with their families, officials said.

When the plane arrived in San Diego, the 14-day countdown began to run. After two weeks, quarantined people should be released, officials said. If someone becomes ill while on the base, their close contacts may need to spend extra days in quarantine until they are cleared, officials said.

“I hope I stay healthy. It’s everyone’s concern here first, “said McGory.

Braden said that while living in Miramar, the evacuees would receive three meals a day along with snacks. They are able to spend time together and explore the two buildings and the surrounding area that are included in the quarantine, he said.

One of the quarantine areas has a playground and the other will soon have one. Officials are also assessing what other needs families may have, such as playing cards or playing basketball, said Caroline Thorman, spokesperson for the administration of children and families of the United States Department of Health and Human Services .

“We help the facilities meet all the needs … all the recreational activities that these families may need so that they can have a pleasant and welcome stay at the base,” Thorman said during the press conference at Wednesday.

McGory has two sisters who live a 10-minute drive from the base. He asked if one of them could bring him a bottle of red wine. The staff said no.

Breakfast that John McGory, an American evacuated from China in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, was served on Thursday.

(John McGory)

McGory said he was trying to be optimistic. On Wednesday, when he reconnected to the Internet, he saw that during his transit, his grandson was born – Arthur, his fourth grandchild.

At the first meeting in Miramar after the group disembarked, while they were examining coronavirus symptoms and quarantine instructions, McGory decided to share positive news with the group.

“I told them about my grandson,” he said, “and everyone cheered.”