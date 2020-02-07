Here's how to unclutter your Insta feed

Advertisement

Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images

The KonMari method is not just for your wardrobe.

After a series of measures put in place to preserve the mental health of users, including an experiment to mask the number of likes on a message and a new policy that prevents users under 18 from seeing messages promoting of weight loss products, Instagram has now announced a way to manage its diet to ensure a more positive experience. After all, everyone can understand the feelings of negativity, insecurity and FOMO that result from picture after picture scrolling of seemingly perfect lives, can they not?

“Organizing an Instagram feed that” brings joy “, as Marie Kondo would say, is a way to inspire and feel positive this year,” an Instagram spokesperson told Glamor UK.

To help you eliminate the accounts that make you feel bad in your life or that you have just lost interest in, while amplifying those that bring joy and lightness, Instagram introduces a new feature that sorts the accounts into two categories: “Most displayed in the feed “and” Least interacted with “. With this feature, users can see all the accounts they follow organized by category, and can easily identify which ones to keep (cute dog videos, of course) and which ones to follow (maybe this random street style star that you don’t find more interesting?). Once the functionality is fully deployed, you can follow these step-by-step instructions for KonMari your feed:

1. Go to your Instagram profile and click on “Follow”.

2. From there you will see the categories, including “Most displayed in the feed” and “Least interacted with”

3. Manage the accounts you follow by changing your tracking status or by clicking on the three dots to manage notifications or deactivate the account.

4. You can also sort your subscriptions by date, which could make it easier to delete accounts you followed years ago but without interacting with.

“Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things that interest you – but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change,” a company spokesperson told The Verge. “Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your relationships and your current interests. “

