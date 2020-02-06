Advertisement

It’s Awards season, ladies and gentlemen, and that means that you do your best to keep all the nominated films up to date before all awards are distributed. Joker is one of the top films that are receiving great recognition this year. So fans are obviously wondering how they can stream Joker to see for themselves why it gets such high ratings. Here are some options to watch the acclaimed movie:

Joker is a psychological thriller that tells the terrifying story of how the villain came about, who has been in Batman No. In this theatrical performance, Joaquin Phoenix plays the villainous lead, Arthur Fleck, a young, restless man who transforms into the twisted character of Joker and terrorizes the city.

The film takes place in Gotham City in the 1980s and conveys a feeling of uncanny from the start. Fleck is a clown by day and an aspiring comedian at night who lives with his mother in a dilapidated apartment. He has a changed sense of reality, to say the least. Throughout the film, fans see him move from a bad decision to a bad decision until he finally adopts the self-titled pseudonym “Joker”.

For those brave enough to watch this thriller, it’s available online on a variety of platforms. Joker currently costs $ 3.99 on Amazon, $ 5.99 on Vudu, $ 5.99 on Google Play, $ 5.99 on YouTube, and $ 3.99 on iTunes. All platforms also offer the film for $ 12.99 to buy. So you have a lot of options to look at, although all methods cost at least a small fee. So be prepared to pay for it. After all, it’s an Oscar contender for the best picture.

Joker received eleven Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards – more than any other film this year. To see how many the film will take home, the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, 2020, on ABC.