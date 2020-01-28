Here's how to enter the Sabra 2020 Super Bowl contest for a $ 100,000 chance

Advertisement

With the biggest football night around the corner, a hummus company offers customers serious earn money, one dive at a time. Be prepared to add hummus to your broadcast on game day, as the Sabra Super Bowl competition will offer a total of $ 500,000 in prizes and free hummus on February 2. Here’s how to enter the Sabra 2020 Super Bowl contest and potentially raise $ 100,000.

During the Super Bowl Sunday, the hummus company gives fans one more reason to be enthused by the game and to offer delicious dips with its “RiDIPulous” draws. From now until 4:59 p.m. ET on February 2, 2020, customers can sign up to be one of five lucky people who walk away with $ 100,000 and all the free hummus they could want this year.

The easiest way to enter your name is to buy Sabra Classic, roasted red pepper, supremely spicy, pine nuts, spinach artichoke or olive hummus. Each container will have a QR code on the packaging. Once you have scanned your QR code, you will be redirected to a website where you can register and unlock your own “flavor” and “pendulum” game pieces. Come Sunday Super Bowl, you will see if you have the winning combination when advertising Sabra at the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Sabra

While your crew will undoubtedly appreciate the addition of dip for your game day broadcast, you can also participate without purchasing hummus. Anytime before 4:59 p.m. ET on February 2, you can go to https://sabraridipuloussweeps.com/freeplay and fill out your registration form. You will then be assigned a random combination of “flavor” and “ladle” pieces that will put you in the running.

While you can buy as much dip as you want, there is a limit of seven game pieces per person, so I would keep that in mind when running your errands. After each QR code scan, Sabra will send you a confirmation email which will help you keep track of your combos, so you can see how much you still have to earn while providing easy access during the game.

So make sure you have your “flavor” and “ladle” parts on hand for the time being. If you have matching numbers on match day, Sabra will contact you via the confirmation email that you used for the codes, and you will go from there to claim your prize.

Advertisement