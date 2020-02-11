Here's how to broadcast Michael Kors' Fall 2020 fashion show live

Advertisement

Watch the NYFW show live on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. EST.

As one of the most famous designers in NYFW programming, Michael Kors’ show can be hard to reach. Fortunately, thanks to the brand’s tradition of broadcasting their fashion week parades live, it is possible to get a place in the front row for all the action.

On February 12, Michael Kors will broadcast their Fall 2020 show live from New York to their global fan community. Last season, a desire for optimism and positivity propelled the creator’s collection, in response to the division of political discourse in America and the world. “As the world gets worse, these are the only ammunition we have,” Kors told Vogue. The inspiration resulted in a celebration of America in the 1940s in a classic palette of red, white and blue.

Little is known about the designer’s inspiration for the fall 2020 season, but the brand has offered a preview of their next handbag collection via social media.

Watch the livestream below on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. EST or follow it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

