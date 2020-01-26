Here Kobe Bryant was just another father you met in the supermarket

Advertisement

Some of Kobe Bryant’s roommates in Newport Beach gathered around a steadily growing cluster of candles, flowers, balloons, and other memorabilia on Sunday evening and shared their memories of the man named Mamba.

They spoke of Kobe, the father – whose devotion and love was evident to everyone he met.

Advertisement

You spoke of Kobe, the idol – whose achievements were legion.

You spoke of Kobe, the benchmark – whose legendary pursuit of size was a model for everyone.

They also spoke of Kobe, the man whose fame never prevented him from warmly welcoming himself to the local grocery store.

But above all, they spoke of Kobe, a personality so loved and rooted in the community that his death on a cool winter night could bring more than 100 people to Newport Ridge Community Park to celebrate by candlelight.

At the end of the vigil, those present had a performance of “Amazing Grace” and a well-known refrain from “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe! “

Steve Alford, 57, was one of those who remembered meeting Bryant at a local Starbucks.

“He was nothing special in his head when he walked through the store and it was really, really refreshing,” said Alford, who is not the former UCLA basketball coach of the same name. “And I think he felt very comfortable here in Newport Coast and everyone treated him with respect.”

After listening to the news in the morning, Josh Leith, who lives in Newport Beach, said he went to a poster in his house – one of Bryant’s “Invincible” word.

“I thought about it for a second, and I thought he was invincible because of what he did for us through his drive, motivation, and inspiration, and who he was as a person,” said Leith, 28.

These were people who knew him as Mr. Bryant. The local youth basketball coach, the father of four, who lived on the street, ordered a certain pink drink from Starbucks and had it available to buy or eat with their children.

Jill Yank’s 23-year-old son is also called Kobe – a coincidence when he was born before Bryant became famous.

Once their Kobe was at Starbucks at the same time as Bryant and they both went to the pickup counter at the same time they heard their name. Kobe Yank-Jacobs was so enthusiastic about this that he ran to the café early, hoping to recreate the strange moment.

Another time, Bryant helped Yank’s mother bring the groceries to her car and they talked about their hometown of Philadelphia together for 15 minutes.

“We all only know him as Kobe, one person,” said Yank.

The group spent an hour remembering Bryant. They huddled around bouquets of flowers and votive candles arranged for a K and G for Kobe and Gianna, sang the Kobe vocals and sang “Amazing Grace”.

While the candles flickered in the wind, someone showed up to light them again.

“Thank you, Kobe Bryant,” said a teenager in a white 24 shirt.

He pointed to the sky.

“Thank you for existing.”

Advertisement