Here are the 8 people who died in the helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Orange County mourns the loss of nine residents who died in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Click on the links to find out more about each person.

Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles legend Lakers, 41, who lived in Newport Beach, flew with his daughter for a basketball tournament.

Advertisement

Gianna Bryant

The 13-year-old girl from Newport Beach, nicknamed Gigi, was flying with her father, Kobe, for a basketball tournament. She was the playmaker of Orange County’s elite travel basketball team Mambas. Gianna was in eighth grade.

Sarah Chester

The mother of three from Newport Beach, 45, flew in the helicopter with her daughter, Payton. She was a former student of La Serna high school.

Payton Chester

The 13-year-old from Newport Beach had been a member of the Mambas for some time. She was in eighth grade at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School.

John Altobelli

Residence: Newport Beach

The 56-year-old man was traveling with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Better known as “Coach Alto,” he was in his 28th season as a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

Keri Altobelli

The mother of two and the mother of a child in Newport Beach were traveling with her husband, John, and daughter Alyssa.

Alyssa Altobelli

Newport Beach, 13, was a member of the Mambas. She was an eighth grader at Ensign Intermediate.

Ara Zobayan

The 50 year old Huntington Beach piloted the helicopter. He often flew Bryant as a private pilot and was also an instructor.

Christina Mauser

Huntington Beach, 38, was a coach at Corona del Mar’s Harbor Day School and Bryant’s best assistant coach on the Mambas. She is survived by her husband, Matt, and their children.

We offer free access to this article. Please consider supporting local journalism like this by subscribing here.

Advertisement