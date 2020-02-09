Henry Ian Cusick joins MacGyver Season 4 Cast as a master manipulator

Advertisement

Henry Ian Cusick – the youngest representative of Fox ‘The Passage – has already planned his next appearance on MacGyver.

TVLine has realized that Cusick has entered season 4 of the CBS drama, which was forged within the common position of Russ, a handsome and quick-witted ex-military man.

Russ, who is described as a gripper manipulator and salesperson, is an expert in propaganda and lie detection and has a particularly excessive emotional intelligence. He is also very rich and is therefore used to everyone understanding his method and enjoying the spoils of the fight (along with costly fits, fast cars, private jets and a home in Monte Carlo).

Cusick’s addition to the MacGyver Forged follows Levy Tran’s rise to the Season 4 collection as Desi.

With Magnum P.I. MacGyver is switching to Fridays this fall, the place where it is scheduled to air between Hawaii 5-0 and Blue Bloods.

Along with his activation of the short-lived “The Passage”, Cusick’s previous TV titles “The 100”, “Misplaced” and “Scandal”.

