Henry Cavill struggled to do the same with the legendary bathtub scene in The Witcher 3

British actor Henry Cavill said in a recent interview that Geralt tried to put his toes on the top of the tub to create the sustained toilet scene in Witcher III, but this wasn’t profitable.

Regardless of whether you are used to The Witcher universe or not, you will surely come across the constant picture of Geralt von Rivia, the main character in the story, in the tub. In fact, Netflix recreated this scene in The Witchers dwell adjustment. Nevertheless, a small element was missing in the scene in question: Geralt’s toes jump out of the bathtub.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Henry Cavill explained that Geralt, who gave life to the collection, wanted to take his toes out of the bathtub to repeat the ongoing bathtub scene in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Nevertheless, he admitted that he could not do this due to the measurement of the tub.

The famous bathtub scene in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In any case, followers favored that Netflix didn’t skip this cult scene. Geralt’s well-known toilet scene was first portrayed in the novels; Still, Cavill says video games are the real purpose of why the scene appears in the drama.

This is the bathtub scene in the The Witcher collection

At the end of the day, I think it is not inappropriate to say that The Witcher collection was much appreciated. The numbers confirm that. In accordance with Netflix, The Witcher has been viewed by 76 million customers so far. With its unique storytelling, manufacturing design and excellent use of certain results, Netflix seems to have exceeded expectations and successfully constructed the enduring universe.

The Witcher, who in the first season described the historical past as probably the most viewed Netflix collection, will continue his journey in 2021. We will tell you the main points of season two of the improbable collection. You may be able to watch The Witcher’s peak season trailer.

The witcher trailer

