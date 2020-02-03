Advertisement

Helen Hunt is back to work lower than every week after an SUV in which she was turned over and crashed.

Late Thursday, the actress installed a photo with co-star Paul Reiser from the set of her upcoming restart of “Mad About You” titled “Back at work”. She added emoji to the prayer fingers.

After the accident on October 16, the 56-year-old Hunt was briefly hospitalized and examined at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Heart in Los Angeles, according to Folks. She was released that night.

After the release of Hunt’s new Instagram, messages streamed in from followers who wanted them to be effective after the accident – and were happy about the restart that will be broadcast on Spectrum Originals on November 20. The unique sitcom with Hunt and Reiser as the couple Jamie and Paul Buchman was broadcast on NBC from 1992 to 1999 and received Hunt 4 Emmys.

In late September, Hunt informed followers that not only did she want to play the lead in the new collection, but also “was lucky (and crazy enough) to lead the primary episode.”