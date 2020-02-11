Helen Hunt is taken to the hospital after the SUV tips over

Advertisement

Actress Helen Hunt was hospitalized, according to police, after the SUV she was in was turned over while in Los Angeles.

The four-time Emmy winner was brought to a nearby hospital among a variety of people after the Wednesday afternoon accident, the Los Angeles Police Division confirmed to individuals.

The 56-year-old “Mad About You” star was examined at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and released later that night, the magazine said.

The video received from TMZ confirmed that Hunt’s black SUV is driving at an intersection. He is run over by a car that drives over the SUV.

Hunt – who has been shown to speak to the police in various footage after the crash – was the only passenger and was in the back of the SUV, as TMZ said.

Hunt’s representative had no comment when contacted by individuals.