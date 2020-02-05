Heiress Harris, 3, shows her dance moves on TikTok & Mom Tiny is so proud - Watch

Advertisement

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris had to give her Instagram followers a little stand up and shared her daughter’s cutest video, Heiress Harris, in which she showed her dancing skills in a TikTok video!

Three years old Heiress Harris is good on her option to turn into a TikTok star! The beautiful girl was captured in a video by her mother on February 4, Tameka ’Tiny’ Harris, 44, shows her great dance moves. In the high-speed video, Heiress waved his arms and blew kisses at the digital camera, while keeping the pace with her cousin who was dancing in the background. Heiress got a little too close to the digital camera on one level, but luckily her cousin was there to pull her back in place! The ladies seemed to have had a great time when Tiny wrote the video entitled “A lil up for ya !! My kids latest obsession tiktok! I like my women @myathatmf & @heiressdharris ”, including a crown and a purple heart emoji.

Tiny loves to share pictures and films of her cute little wife as typically as possible, and this clip is simply the latest in a series of enjoyable posts, including the toddler! On January 15th, Tiny’s mother and Heiress’s grandmother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, filmed Tiny and T.I.The 39-year-old is the youngest to drive past her new tricycle at home while singing her favorite music. “Sing your tune,” insisted her grandmother. Earlier than the followers knew, Heiress wrote the text “Can’t tell me anything” from the title “Outdated City Street” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Well, how cute it was!

But wait, there is extra! Before Christmas break, Tiny shared the cutest picture of Heiress, who pretends to be the princess she is! On December 18, Tiny shared a Heiress candy picture with her grandmother Dianne on her Instagram, while the three-year-old wore a cute little Elsa dress to make her look like Frozen. “My Rock Woman Di and My Sunshine”, Tiny lovingly labeled the picture.

There’s no denying how in love Tiny is with her cute little wife. The proud mother is always able to take hold of the heiress in her sweetest or liveliest moments! Followers like to see every new snapshot and new video as Heiress gets older, so they can’t expect any more!