Heidi Klum is formally a Kaulitz.

The 46-year-old supermodel attended the Paris Hilton Halloween party with his new husband Tom Kaulitz on Thursday evening. The couple appeared to be dressed like fireworks, each wearing inexperienced hair and lined with glitter from head to toe.

Klum wore a tiny silver glitter dress and decorated her daring look with custom creoles with her new last name – Kaulitz – in writing.

The Tokyo Lodge rocker, 30, secretly married Klum in February, and the couple had a proper ceremony and celebration in Italy six months later. In the run-up to the festivities, the decision “America’s Bought Expertise” was made with a parade of white bridal ensembles around Capri and a diamond chain “Tom”.

Though Klum and Kaulitz chose a high-voltage make-up for the Hilton celebration, their {pair} costume for Heidi’s annual bash is sure to put the sight out of favor. The self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween announced that she is planning an epic sequel to Shrek and Princess Fiona’s latest shots, which may take up to 10 hours.