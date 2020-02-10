Heidi Klum / Tim Gunn The Amazon Fashion Series wins the title - Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie among the judges

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn can “get it going” on Amazon. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed new details about her long pregnancy Mission runway Follow-up, along with a title and timeframe to start.

To reduceThe company, which is ready to launch in 2020, will present a total of “12 competent entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are competing to take their young manufacturers to the next stage of change in the following major international phenomenon”. Designs can probably be bought on Amazon, and the winner strolled $ 1 million to spend money on his model – that’s four times the $ 250,000 prize awarded on Runway.

In addition, Amazon took a first look at the Making the Reduce jury, consisting of supermodel Naomi Campbell (who also acts as a consultant producer), former Vogue Paris EIC Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and actress / style icon Nicole Richie. The pictures under (Click to zoom) introduce Klum, Gunn and the judges when they filmed their first runway problem at the entrance to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Klum and Gunn left Mission Runway after season 16, which marked their last season for life before returning to their authentic Bravo community. The revised runway made its debut in March and showed supermodel Karlie Kloss as host and runway champion Christian Siriano as mentor.

Will Making the Reduce create your Prime Watch checklist when it debuts in 2020?