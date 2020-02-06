Heavy snowfall for the mountains, smaller amounts to be expected for the front range: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Friday

Advertisement

DENVER – It will continue to snow and heavy in the Colorado mountains late Thursday evening. Please be careful when traveling through the highlands.

Late Thursday night it will snow in Denver and face south. These snow bands rise north overnight and then head to northern Colorado for Friday.

These snow bands are narrow, but can produce heavy snow in a short time, while little snow falls directly outside the bands.

So plan early and late Friday in Denver and along the Front Range to change the conditions for your commute.

The snow totals range from 2 “to 6” with slightly higher sums under some of the stronger snow bands.

On Saturday the sun returns with milder temperatures. On Sunday, however, another shot of light snow comes with colder 30s.

It also seems like it will stay in the cool 30s all week next, with more snow possible on Wednesday.

Activate the interactive Colorado radar and zoom in on your position. You can check the radar at any time with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified by WeatheRate as Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

We’re following Denver Weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and if the conditions are bad, we’ll send out the Weather Beast.

