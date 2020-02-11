Advertisement

Heather Woods Broderick has been on tour since the release of her new album Invitation last year, both alone as part of Sharon Van Etten’s band and in support of Van Etten and William Tyler. Today she’s back with a new song, the cool skeleton “Hummingbird Skylight”. As Broderick explains in a statement:

“Hummingbird Skylight” was written by my partner and his band Tallest Poppy. From the first time I listened to the beautiful melody and repetition of the original version. I revised the song and gave it to my partner as his birthday present.

While working on the song, the lyrics took on a special quality and a feeling of timelessness and independence. They have proven to be universally assignable and adaptable. The “she” in the song became Mother Nature and her struggles during the Australian fires. The words also spoke for relationships in my own life that have become something I hadn’t expected over time.

Advertisement

I produced and recorded the song myself with an extremely minimal setup. The reduced, more exposed production style is something I’ve wanted to work on for a while. I felt that revising the song in this style was a good opportunity to experiment and lean further in that direction.

Listen to “Hummingbird Skylight” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXQuOjdUryk [/ embed]