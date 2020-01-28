Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde set a 10-day deadline on Tuesday to complete the women’s hearing on the Sabarimala Temple, mosques and Parsi Agiyari. A constitutional bank with nine judges heard the Sabarimala review petition, which related to discrimination against women in places of worship.

Prosecutor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the lawyers involved in the matter had worked together according to the court’s instructions on the matter, but no unanimous consensus had been reached on the definition of topics, the division of topics among the lawyers, and the time can be allocated to these questions.

Mehta asked the bank to consider reformulating the problems.

On January 13, Bobde said the bank would not make a decision in the Sabarimala review petition to overturn the court order to uphold the rights of menstruating women by praying at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Instead, the court will advise on major issues related to the matter. “We don’t hear the review petition. We just stick to the bigger issues,” said Bobde.

On November 14, a bank of five Supreme Court judges asked a larger bank to investigate various religious questions, including women’s access to the Sabarimala, mosques, and other places of worship, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Borage. Local community. The same bank had issued a 3-2 verdict on petitions demanding a review of the September 2018 Apex Court decree, which allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Shrine.

