Health officials screen 267 PH patients for novel coronaviruses

MANILA, Philippines – According to an opinion from the Ministry of Health (DOH), health authorities have searched the Philippines for the new coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2019 to date.

This number is higher than the number 215 reported on Friday, February 7th.

Of the 267, 230 were hospitalized, 19 were discharged, while 13 have so far refused to be hospitalized.

The Philippines had 3 confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV, one of which died on February 1.

Two other patients who were monitored for the virus did not die from 2019-nCoV, but from other diseases, said the DOH.

The patients who were monitored for 2019 nCoV came from the following regions:

Ilocos Region – 3rd

Cagayan – 9

Administrative region of the Cordillera – 4th

Central Luzon – 36

Manila Subway – 101

Calabarzon – 24

Mimaropa – 4th

Western Visayas – 23

Central Visayas – 15

Eastern Visayas – 13

Northern Mindanao – 11

Caraga – 2nd

Davao Region – 18th

Soccsksaren – 1

Of the 3 confirmed 2019 nCoV cases, the first patient, a Chinese woman, was already classified as negative for the virus according to the latest tests by the research institute for tropical medicine. The DOH said that she was fine and had no symptoms.

The second patient, the patient’s first partner, who had traveled to the Philippines with her from Wuhan, China, died of complications from the novel corona virus. He died of the virus outside of China for the first time.

The third patient has since returned to China after a second round of testing showed her negative for 2019-nCoV.

Outside of the Philippines, two Filipinos are said to have signed 2019-nCov: one in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and the other a crew member of a Japanese cruise ship.

On Saturday evening, the Philippine government sent a charter flight to Wuhan, China, to repatriate at least 26 Philippines from Hubei province, the epicenter of the nCoV outbreak in 2019.

There were more than 40 expected returnees on the flight manifest, but not all may be able to participate in the trip, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

A team of officials, doctors and nurses from the DFA and DOH should accompany the returnees and monitor their health.

Back in the Philippines, the repatriates, the DFA and DOH team and the flight crew at the New Clark City Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac, are quarantined for 14 days.

At least 722 people have died of the virus in China, while more than 34,000 people have been infected, according to the latest official information. – Rappler.com