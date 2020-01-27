Advertisement

A person is isolated at home in San Diego County after being screened for a new strain of coronavirus in a virus-stricken area of ​​China.

The potential case was reported to the county health authority on Sunday, and after consultation with a hospital, a specimen was collected and sent to disease control and prevention centers, which are currently the only body capable of targeting this novel coronavirus test the county.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different animal species, including camels, cattle, cats and bats.

2019 Novel Coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, is a new respiratory virus that was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, according to the CDC. According to the World Health Organization, there have been almost 2,800 confirmed cases of the virus and 80 deaths in China.

On Sunday, the California Department of Health confirmed that one person in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County tested positive for the virus.

San Diego County health officials expect the patient’s test results to be returned on Tuesday. Overall, the immediate health risk of nCoV 2019 for the general public is low.

“The risk of infection for the general public is minimal,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County Health Officer. “If you haven’t traveled to an area where the virus was discovered or had close contact with a patient who tested positive for this type of coronavirus, the risk of infection is very low.”

