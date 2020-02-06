Health authorities declare hepatitis A epidemic in San Bernardino county

Advertisement

San Bernardino County health officials on Thursday declared an hepatitis A epidemic, saying dozens of people had contracted the viral disease.

Since the start of 2019, 42 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in the county, according to information released by the San Bernardino County Ministry of Public Health. For comparison, only three cases were reported throughout 2018, said the Ministry of Health.

An epidemic occurs when people in a region contract a particular disease at a rate “above normal expectation,” according to the World Health Organization.

Officials said clusters of recent hepatitis cases had been confirmed in the cities of Redlands and San Bernardino. The people who contracted the disease mainly belonged to high-risk populations, such as drug addicts and the homeless, according to the county press release.

The epidemic in San Bernardino is the latest to hit the state and comes amid a national increase in the disease. In 2017, hundreds of people in San Diego County were diagnosed, 17 of whom died. From there, the disease spread to the counties of Santa Cruz and Los Angeles, both of which reported outbreaks. At the time, health officials warned that it could take months or years before the spread of the disease stopped.

Nationally, the number of cases reported each year is significantly down from 2001, when around 11,000 people contracted the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, after years of constant decline, the disease began to return in 2014, according to statistics.

Hepatitis A is commonly transmitted through contaminated food. The epidemics in California, however, have spread from person to person, mainly among the homeless community.

The virus is passed from feces to the mouth, so unsanitary conditions make it more likely to spread. The city of San Diego has installed dozens of handwashing stations and has started cleaning the streets with bleach in recent weeks.

“The most effective way to prevent hepatitis A is to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, assistant health assistant for San Bernardino County. “It is also very important to wash your hands regularly with soap and water to protect yourself from this virus.”

The disease affects the patients’ liver and usually causes fatigue, poor appetite, fever and nausea.

Times author Soumya Karlamangla contributed to this report.