He ran as a town hall reformer. His competitors say he was neglected when it came to homelessness

When David Ryu announced victory five years ago when he first applied for the Los Angeles City Council, he said, “We are finally telling City Hall that we don’t like acting as usual.”

Ryu had been the outsider of the town hall, taking advantage of the neighborhood’s anger over real estate development because he had vowed not to accept developer donations for his campaign. Now Ryu is trying to defend its seat from new challengers in the homeless crisis that has overcome other community issues and is the overwhelming focus of the March race.

When he tried to talk about homelessness during his first campaign, “nobody really wanted to hear about it,” Ryu said at a recent lunch. Well, “You can’t go anywhere without talking about homelessness.”

Its extensive district, which stretches from the Miracle Mile over the Hollywood Hills to Sherman Oaks, had the highest increase in homelessness in all city districts of the city last year at 53%. Two of his rivals, Sarah Kate Levy and Nithya Raman, say Ryu failed to take urgent measures to help people on the street.

“If you think it’s a FEMA-level crisis, act as if it’s a FEMA-level crisis,” Levy said, referring to a phrase used by the city council , She argued that safe places for people who want to sleep in their vehicles or tents could be set up immediately.

A third challenger running a registered campaign, real estate agency Sherman Oaks, Susan Collins, argues that Ryu treats homelessness as just a housing problem, “as opposed to the mental health and addiction crisis that it is.”

In response to his critics, Ryu pointed to new and soon-to-be-opened housing and shelter for the homeless in his district, saying that his district “led the charge”.

The city council is also pushing Modify the city charter to give emergencies to a single executive – possibly the mayor or a tsar for homelessness – that decide where to place homeless shelters. He wants to make it easier to involuntarily take care of people who would suffer “immediate damage or death” without them. And he has argued that other efforts, such as setting up savings accounts for LA schoolchildren, will help tackle the general problem of poverty.

David Ryu speaks after being sworn in on the steps of the town hall on June 28, 2015.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

In addition to homelessness, Ryu has touted its efforts to curb developer donations. Expand access to the park and make spending in his office more transparent.

Anthony Holland, who once campaigned for a candidate against Ryu, said the city council had shown “real courage” to ward off donations from developers who wanted to start LA projects. He also pointed to Ryu, who was pushing the Southern California Assn. of governments to set higher goals for housing across the region.

“He took the things he ran on – and he kept to them,” said Holland, a Mercury Public Affairs director who helped raise funds for Ryu this time.

Ryu has raised more than four times the campaign donations of each of his opponents – more than $ 900,000 – and supporters of the Democratic Party, unions, and neighborhood leaders.

Still, his seat could be at stake in the face of frustration with increasing homelessness – as well as a flood of new voters voting in the presidential primaries. This is the first year that city council elections are held at the same time as national races, a shift that should increase turnout among left-wing voters.

Ryu has made several decisions that are disrupting progress: he voted with the city council to reintroduce restrictions on life in cars, which activists denounced as a “de facto ban.” Ryu spokesman Mark Pampanin said at the time that Ryu was ready Allow the law to be enforced “if necessary – which is very rare” but you do not want to reintroduce it now.

In August, he sat on a council committee that agreed to submit a new set of proposed restrictions on sidewalk sleeping. At the time, Ryu said he hadn’t had a chance to consider the suggestion to sleep on the sidewalk, but noted that “it sounds good.” When the same plan went to the council, Ryu criticized the idea and declared that “we don’t”. I have the luxury of determining where tents can be if there are thousands of them. ”

Nithya Raman, one of the challengers who wants to drop City Councilor David Ryu, in front of her campaign headquarters on 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

(Los Angeles times)

Sherin Varghese, co-founder of the homeless group KTown for All, was dismayed that Ryu had passed on the committee’s proposal without understanding it. (Ryu’s deputy campaign manager, Daniel Eyal, later said that Ryu had forwarded the plan so that it could be discussed by the general council with community involvement.)

“This is your job – and you have volunteer activists who understand the law better than you,” said Varghese, who supports Raman in the race. “We saw a slight change in rhetoric, but no measure to support it.”

Raman “brings a depth of understanding that has been ignored for a long time,” said Varghese.

Raman helped establish a neighborhood coalition to reach homeless people in their Silver Lake neighborhood. When she worked for the city administration, she wrote A report that found an “incredible gap between the rhetoric and the reality of the city’s response to the problem,” with most of the city money spent on homelessness going to policing.

“What we created in LA is not a system designed to help people,” said Raman, who recently headed the women’s rights group Time’s Up Entertainment. As a candidate, she calls on a network of community access centers where homeless people can consult with case managers and receive food, medical care and other help.

Raman added that the city should do more to prevent people from falling homeless. It called for rent stops for rent-stabilized housing units, more financial support for tenants who are threatened by the eviction process, and a right to legal advice for tenants, regardless of income or citizenship.

“Our city council has an incredible amount of power,” said Raman. “And so far they have failed to push us towards Los Angeles, which protects the residents.”

Levy has also called for more urgent measures to help homeless people, including “safe parking spaces” where people can park and sleep, and “safe campsites” with advice and other services. She called for the move to give the mayor more power when “cowardly” homes are built for the homeless, and said it was important that “someone else should solve this problem”.

And Levy argues that Ryu and the rest of the council should pave the way for new housing and make it more affordable by speeding up the approval process. She criticized him for rejecting SB 50, a law that would allow denser living near railroad tracks and job centers, rather than trying to adapt it. Levy supports the latest version of the bill.

Park La Brea’s Bob Shore said he supported Levy because he wanted Los Angeles to be affordable enough for his 20-year-old son. Ryu is “much more willing to respond to NIMBY feelings than Sarah Kate would be,” said Shore.

Candidate Sarah Kate Levy in her campaign office in Sherman Oaks.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Ryu said he was concerned that the SB 50 had no tenant protection and would not produce enough affordable housing. At a recent forum, Raman also said she had heard serious concerns about how the bill could affect eviction and property speculation.

Competitors of the city council also accuse the new rules for developer donations not going far enough. And both Levy and Raman have criticized Ryu for receiving donations to the real estate industry, some of which he returned later. Levy also criticized Ryu for “disapproved payments” – donations requested by politicians for their favorite charities.

“If you are still taking the developer dollars that you have opposed and if you are still taking the contested payments that you have opposed, what exactly have you reformed?” Levy asked.

Ryu said his campaign kept its promise, but some developer donations were initially ignored. The city council said that the payments he requested went in support Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and that he was offended by the idea, “We shouldn’t support art and Asian American and Pacific Islanders.”

He agreed that further campaign finance reforms are needed, but stressed that the final step was taken Years in the town hall. “It is easy for activists to point their fingers,” said Ryu, but the councilors are responsible for “getting the job done.”

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in March, the top two candidates will be shortlisted in November.

