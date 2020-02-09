Advertisement

The iconic ‘he lies to you’ sign used to mock Nigel

Farage during a parliamentary debate can be seen in the House of

European history in Brussels.

Labor member Seb Dance signed the note during a debate

February 2017, not long after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, in a

moment he has described as “pure anger and anger”.

“I decided that I should try to do something and saw the empty chair behind him and suddenly decided to grab a piece of paper and write a simple message about it,” he explained at the time.

UK contribution and departure from the EU

The images became viral all over the world and tapped into one

frustration of their opponents about the behavior of Brexiteers before, during and

after the EU referendum campaign.

The sign is displayed next to other objects and

documents relating to the contribution of Great Britain and departure from the European

Union.

Talk to the

Said Mr. Dance: “I have lent my mark to the House of European History

because I thought it offered a different side of the Brexit story.

“It is of course (so far) a victory for Mr. Farage, but there is and will always be opposition to his kind of politics.

Liberal democracy, multilateralism and solidarity between nations

“Its ascendency now poses a threat to everyone who believes

in liberal democracy, multilateralism and solidarity between nations.

“It was a moment of pure anger and anger against populism

my hope was that it would play a small role in questioning people

what he says. “

The incident happened during a debate in which Mr. Farage argued for Donald Trump’s immigration policy, the implementation of which meant “true democracy.”

