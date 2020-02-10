Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Supreme Court on Monday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University for an answer, in which separate petitions were filed challenging the decision to hold online monsoon open book exams or take-out exams.

Judge Rajiv Shakdher informed the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of the two petitions and listed them for further hearing on August 6.

The court tentatively said that the exams will be conducted on the matter identified in the minutes of the Study Committee of Schools and Special Centers meeting, bearing in mind that the monsoon semester must be closed at the earliest.

The judge found that the petitioners essentially raised the question of whether the JNU could conduct the test in an alternative way that the court had to examine.

The court was informed by central government prosecutor Monika Arora, who represented the JNU, that exams in various schools at the university had already been taken in regular mode, and some had done so in alternative mode.

The lawyers Samiksha Godiyal and Abhik Chimni, who appeared for the teachers and students of the petition, agreed to accept this this semester due to time constraints.

Following a previous order, the authorities provided the court with minutes of the study committee of the schools and special centers, detailing the manner in which each would like to have exams taken.

Previously, the court had asked the JNU to discuss with their academic council how to complete the monsoon semester, which was interrupted due to student unrest on campus, and to conduct exams.

It had instructed the university to submit to the academic council the recommendations of the study committees of its various schools and special centers for completing classes and taking exams.

The court heard two separate petitions from professors and students, challenging the university’s decision to take end-of-semester exams for the 2019 monsoon semester. Alternatively, these were uploaded to the university’s website or sent to students by email. and receiving reply sheets via email and WhatsApp messages.

The petitions also rejected a collegiate circular instructing the professors to begin teaching for the 2020 winter semester. The instructions were issued on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor (VC) in the exercise of his extraordinary powers in accordance with the JNU Act and the statutes of the university.

In their pleas, the petitioners submitted that the VC was not authorized to admit such exams unless the entire curriculum had been dealt with in different schools and special centers of the university.

The petitions also alleged that the circulars were issued without consulting faculty members.

“The contested circulars prescribe direct final exams that must be taken, although the coursework and curriculum for each course in the 2019 monsoon semester has remained incomplete due to student unrest at the university.

“The contested circulars dictate drastic changes in the pattern of the final exams. They also allow students to register for the next semester without meeting the academic requirements of the 2019 monsoon semester. These changes are prohibited if the boards have not agreed to the schools properly called meetings, “it says.

The petitioners have requested the annulment of the circulars, the extension of the 2019 monsoon semester and the submission of instructions to the JNU to conduct courses, exams and registrations for each semester in strict compliance with the prescribed procedures.

