Watchmen fans know that authentic creator Alan Moore is not a fan of HBO’s upcoming adaptation … and Prime Minister Damon Lindelof agrees.

The misplaced veteran, who writes on HBO’s new Tackle the Revered graphic novel, responded to Moore’s grumpy response to the collection on Tv Critics Affiliation’s summer press tour on Wednesday. “Alan Moore is a genius,” Lindelof said before admitting, “he made it very clear that he doesn’t have to be a member of Watchmen.” Collection.) However, he admires Moore’s “punk rock spirit, rebellious spirit” and thinks that if Moore were instructed again within the day that he couldn’t do a thing, “he would say,” F-okay, you. I’ll do it anyway … so I channel the Alan Moore spirit to inform Alan Moore. I’m going to do it anyway. “

Lindelof is a huge Watchmen fan, and when he first signed up to write the variation, he admits, “I went through a really intense interval of terror to invent it, and I’m not entirely sure whether it’s me out of the tunnel. “However, as he notes:” If I had been too awesome in the past, I would not have had the opportunity to do anything dangerous. “

Watchmen – HBO’s debut in October – is a brand new model of Moore’s basic graphic novel that “takes place in an alternative historical past where masked guards are treated like outlaws”. (However, a number of key characters from the one-off, along with blue-skinned doctor Manhattan, will be on display.) Emmy winner Regina King plays policewoman Angela Abar, who is now wearing masks and hoods to put the legislation in her personal hands to take . The supporting smithy includes Jeremy Irons (as Ozymandias), Don Johnson, Jean Good, Louis Gossett Jr. and Tim Blake Nelson.