HBO is spending $ 360Okay on flowers for the premiere of Ralph Lauren Doc

HBO spent a lot of money at the premiere of its Ralph Lauren documentary “Very Ralph” at the Met – and even spent more than $ 40,000 per pop on 9 large flower specimens. However, the lavish price ticket and the dazzling reception in the Temple of Dendur were not enough to convince everyone.

After thinking about an endless, aimless and forgiving tribute to the famous designer, many afterparty employees longed for the return of longtime documentary director Sheila Nevins.

“I was just looking at a two-hour ad for Ralph Lauren,” said one visitor. “That must not have happened under Sheila.”

Nevins, who now works for MTV Documentary Movies, was one of many experienced HBO employees who, together with the purchase by AT&T, experienced the company’s biggest shocks during the 12 months.

Another group was overheard when they talked about “the brand new guard at HBO”. A trend editor even took a nap through the screening, as we found out.

The document documents Laurens life, from its creation in the Bronx to the establishment and creation of its trend empire, which celebrated its 50th anniversary twelve months ago. “Very Ralph” options Interviews with trend elites together with Anna Wintour, Robin Givhan, Naomi Campbell, Donna Karan and the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Bruce Springsteen, Martha Stewart, June Ambrose, Ubah Hassan, Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Huma Abedin and many others were there to pay homage.

Wang told us about Lauren when she went to an interview 36 years ago. “I used to be nervous, I wouldn’t get the job,” she said. “I used to be nervous that he didn’t think I was able to work there.” But she landed the gig and “it was a really enjoyable place for me to work.”

Stewart, who appears to be in the film, summarized Lauren’s legacy as follows: “He had the concept of essentially glorifying Americana in the most fabulous way, and he did it.”