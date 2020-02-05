HAYLEY WILLIAMS PREMIERES SIMMER, YOUR SOLODEBUT

Advertisement

The American singer has been in music for years and has decided to take a completely new path

Paramore’s singer debuts in solo music.

Hayley Williams has been on the earth of music for a few years, but a few weeks ago she announced that she would go on a unique journey and take music with her.

Advertisement

The track is titled “Simmer” and musically follows the identical traces of rock, which has noticed that their profession was born. The video, staged by Warren Fu, was uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the American singer, who has more than 45,000 subscribers.

The 27-year-old singer’s supporters believe that the video, along with the lyrics, is a metaphor in which Hayley tries to break free from the stage in order to be born again and to advance as an artist, which further strengthens her profession.

This track is the first episode of additional tracks that the singer can include in the following data so that you are conscious.

Try the video of Williams’ debut:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 [/ embed]