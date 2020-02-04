Advertisement

Hayley Williams has released her second solo music with the Atlantic Data discography “Depart It Alone”. His new video was released on YouTube in the singer channel. The director of the MV is Warren Fu, produced by Whitney Jackson and the image path was provided by Thomas Banks.

William’s first solo album is known as “Petals for Armor” and can be released on Could 8.

In the video “Depart It Alone”, Hayley is characterized as an insect caught in a large web, such as a spider web. It could be the singer’s development, but also how she feels trapped at the same time. Loneliness helped him to discover himself as an artist.

The main music that Williams released was “Simmer”. It was released on January 22, published on the YouTube platform and has more than 2 million views and 166,000 likes so far. Some of the followers assume that it is a reborn for the singer that the Paramore company gave up to focus on her solo job.

