Hawaii Five-0 Boss alleviates fan concerns about Eddie's Canine PTSD storyline

For Hawaii Five-0 fans with fur toddlers, the episode on Friday after advertising clips and photos seems to be a rather inconspicuous one. But while (because the film title says) all the canine teeth go to heaven, Eddie’s quantity is not much higher, but.

Later this week (broadcast at 8/7 C on CBS) while Danny is busy bringing the woman of his dreams together (performed by Kate Siegel of The Haunting of Hill Home), McGarrett should seek the help of every Quinn and Tanis when his best friend is around Eddie, a police-trained sniffer dog, immediately shows indicators of PTSD.

“I’ve been looking for an eddie-centered story for a while,” Peter M. Lenkov, Showrunner at H50, told TVLine. “And when we thought about his backstory, we thought a PTSD story – one that Eddie Steve couldn’t tell what was wrong – could be a very intriguing strategy to tell a compelling story for a fake member that we love co-stars like everyone else. “

A person who still convinces is the harrow of a dog lover. That’s why Lenkov wants to make it clear in good time that Eddie will finally be A-OK.

“I know there were followers involved, but believe me, we love Eddie as much as she does,” he says. “Viewers will love to see how much time Steve and Five-0 take to help Eddie find peace.”

