'Have you heard?' The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe's to Staples Center

“Did you hear?” A cashier at Trader Joe on La Brea Avenue and 3rd Street said quietly to another employee as he came over.

“Yes, but is it really so?” Answered the other man.

“Yes, just confirmed. Incredible.”

As smartphones with news reports rang and calls announced the death of Kobe Bryant, the normal buzz and activity of the busy grocery store became almost quieter as shoppers stood in the aisles and stared at their phones. Some exchanged heavy looks.

“Brutal,” said one of them.

“He was the best,” said another as he passed.

It was a day in Los Angeles when the city mourned publicly and emotionally for one of the greats of basketball who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning with his daughter and seven others.

At L.A. Live, where Bryant played for years, the fans were stunned.

“It made me sick, absolutely sick,” said Kyle Robinson, 28, a lifelong fan of Laker.

“I knew there would be a nice crowd down here and it would be a place to talk about it and talk to other fans who hurt too,” said Robinson.

“First of all, you want,” It’s not true, “he added.” Now that it’s real, it sucks. He was a legend in this city. He taught us that with hard work you can be the best in everything I was encouraged by all these videos that showed him in the gym until late at night, it was inspiring. “

Ryan Apfel, a USC student from Redondo Beach who played basketball in high school, said: “I was alone in my apartment and didn’t cry anymore. I looked for my Kobe jersey and said, “I have to get down there. I’m too restless I have to show my respect. ”

“Growing up in LA, it’s such a big, diverse, and distributed city,” said Apple. “When I grew up here, I noticed, among other things, that the Lakers and Kobe brought us together. I think part of it was because of his approach to the game. I think a lot of people grew up with Kobe as a mentor. It’s not just about basketball. It was about how you approach life in general. Many LA people take that to heart. Even after his retirement, this is still a city in Kobe. “

The mood was the same in Orange County, where Bryant lived.

38-year-old Leslie Agan still has a tray with the signature “Kobe 8” in her safe, which he signed for her in 2000 as a cashier in the AMC 30 Theater in Orange.

“I saw him at my first job almost every weekend and he was always very nice and considerate,” she said. “Kobe Bryant’s death feels like losing a childhood friend. There will never be another. “

The Lakers have always had a huge Korean-American fan base – a fan base that grew when the team first broadcast Korean in the NBA in 2013.

This year, Time Warner Cable, which has invested nearly $ 3 billion in regional TV rights to Lakers games over the next two decades, hired five Korean Americans as play-by-play announcers and color commentators, prompting the crowd to do karaoke Visit bars and restaurants, experience Kobe in action – and learn more about the sport with the help and intimacy of your mother tongue.

“He is one of those athletes who race and nationality – I’ve been following him since he graduated from high school and went straight to the NBA,” recalls Alex Kim, 47, a PR manager. “The fact that the team participated in public relations for our community only made them more popular. It has shown that she and the company’s decision-makers really support fans from all cultures. “

Kim, who shares his time between Newport Beach, where Kobe had his home, and Los Angeles, said several friends sent him messages about the crash that plunged him into social media. “This is like the day when Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, was suddenly gone because [Bryant] is the King of Basketball. Man, just wow, just shocked. “

Like many famous athletes, Kobe is known under one name all over Asia. Kim says that even his mother, who is not committed to sports, and many of his immigration colleagues who do not monitor the activities on the court know the legend. “We mourn through technology,” he added. “In this way, we share our grief locally and globally.”

